NVRH Welcoming Patients Back

ST. JOHNSBURY - Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital restarted elective and time sensitive surgeries last week for the first time in more than a month.
The move comes as Vermont Gov. Phil Scott amended his emergency order to allow more treatments and procedures to be conducted as the state continues to see a reduction in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and patients in the state’s hospitals.
Like other hospitals, NVRH has a separate unit in the emergency department to care for those with respiratory illnesses including COVID-19.
“NVRH has been proactive from the start, often taking precautions before it was recommended by the Department of Health or the Center For Disease Control,” said Laural Ruggles, public information officer for NVRH.
“We take the temperatures of every employee when they come to work and have a strict mask policy for employees and require them to maintain a safe distance when they are able and still do their jobs.”
“Patients should not be afraid to come to the hospital if they need to,” says Julie Schneckenburger, chief nursing officer at NVRH.
“The worst thing you can do is stay home if you are really sick, you will just get more ill. We are the same friendly people we have always been – we are here for you.”
Chief Executive Officer Shawn Tester said the hospital staff look forward to providing care.
“We need our patient and community support as we reopen; we look forward to serving you. Getting back to providing health care is also critical to the financial health of the hospital.”
Dr. Michael Rousse, chief medical officer, said the hospital staff have become experts in properly using personal protection equipment or PPEs in the past seven weeks.
“We have stayed on top of what the best practices and guidelines are and are spending a lot of time training our staff on when and how to use the correct level of personal protection.
“For surgeries we are scheduling the number and type of surgery carefully. We need to be able to maintain our capacity if we get an unexpected surge in admissions – whether those are for people sick with COVID-19 or other critical illness. Surgeries, like a total joint replacement that requires an admission, will be spread out over time so as to not overwhelm our staff or bed capacity,” Rousse stated.
“We have seen very few cases of COVID-19 in the community,” said Dr. Annick Kaufman, NVRH medical staff surgical chair.
“That is a big part of our decision to slowly move forward to start doing some elective and time-sensitive surgeries. We are always keeping the safety of our staff and the patients as our first priority.
“For elective surgeries, we are having patients tested for COVID-19 three days prior to surgery and asking the patient to self-quarantine for those days leading up to their surgery. If they test negative, we proceed with the surgery using the standard sterile precautions in the operating room,” Kaufman stated.
“For emergency surgeries when there is no time to test ahead of time, we use enhanced precautions and test the patient while in surgery.
“We are still limiting visitors or those accompanying people coming for surgery. I know that is hard for both the patients and their care givers, but we need to be cautious to keep everyone safe.”
It is up to patients to decide when to have their surgeries, Kaufman said.
“I do want everyone to know that I am confident we can do your surgery safely.”
Nurse Roger Leroux said the hospital has created a new COVID-19 critical care area with four new negative pressure rooms.
“Anyone who comes in with a critical respiratory illness is admitted to that new unit while we await the results of the COVID test,” Leroux stated.
“If the person does not have COVID-19 they will be moved to either our regular ICU or one of our medical rooms for care. Only people with COVID-19 will stay in the new unit. This is how we will separate people ill with COVID-19 and those without.”
NVRH has been doing mostly “telehealth” visits with a few exceptions for people who urgently needed to see their doctor in the office, said Laura Newell, vice president of medical practices.
“We will continue to use telehealth for visits when appropriate.
NVRH medical offices are preparing to open for face-to-face visits. “We are following guidelines provided by the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid about how to safely see patient in an outpatient medical offices. The guidelines include things like what personal protection both the staff and patient should wear and other protective precautions,” Newell stated.
“We are wearing masks and other protection not because it is not safe to come into the office, but rather to keep it safe to come into the office.”
“We will be monitoring how this pandemic rises or falls and increase or decrease our office visits accordingly,” Newell stated.
