NVU Announces Commencement Speakers

LYNDONVILLE — Dr. Henry S. Parker will address the NVU-Lyndon graduating class at its May 16 commencement.
Though ceremonies for both the Lyndon and Johnson campuses will be held virtually, they will include time-honored traditions. The commencements will premiere on YouTube Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. (Johnson campus), and Sunday, May 16 at 11 a.m. at the Lyndon campus. The livestream will take place at NorthernVermont.edu/Commencement2021.
“We are thrilled to welcome these two multitalented individuals to address our graduating students at this culminating moment in their academic careers,” said NVU President Elaine C. Collins.
Dr. Francois Clemmons, the NVU-Johnson commencement speaker, is a singer, actor, playwright, and university lecturer known for his groundbreaking role as Officer Clemmons on the PBS children’s television series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, a role he played for 25 years.
Dr. Henry S. Parker, author, professor, oceanographer, and expeditioner, is a writer of both fiction and non-fiction and an adjunct associate professor at Georgetown University’s School of Medicine. He lectures and publishes on threats to U.S. food and agriculture and on scientific and natural history topics, with a goal of communicating science to non-scientists.
Dr. Parker holds a Ph.D. in biological oceanography and was formerly a research manager and acting director of Homeland Security for the Agricultural Research Service of USDA. A former university professor of marine sciences, He has also been a U.S. Naval officer and deep-sea salvage diver, a seaweed farmer in the southern Philippines, and co-leader of an expedition that discovered and recovered remains of a 17th-century Spanish Manila galleon.
A special website for graduates and their family and friends will go live the day of the virtual commencements at NorthernVermont.edu/Commencement2021. At the site, graduates can revisit the ceremonies and download personalized social media graphics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.