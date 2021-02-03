This week Northern Vermont University announced a student returning for the spring semester tested positive for COVID-19 through the campus-wide testing being done as part of the school’s restart plan.
“NVU has received our first positive COVID-19 test result of the semester as part of our Day 0 testing of students as they returned to our campuses,” announced the school.
The case involves a residential student on the Lyndon campus who is now in isolation, announced the school. “Our own internal contact tracing is well underway and we are working with the Vermont Department of Health,” said Sylvia Plumb, Director of Marketing and Communications at Northern Vermont University.
Plumb said Wednesday this was the only positive case out of 1,204 tests conducted since January 7.
“We know as we move through the semester that we will likely have more cases,” wrote NVU President Elaine Collins in a campus-wide email. “We have prepared for this and have taken appropriate action,”
“The NVU students and full community did an incredible job last semester adhering to health and safety guidelines during this pandemic,” wrote Plumb in the school statement. “We know that dedication to preventive measures, including wearing masks, keeping social distance, and washing hands, will continue this semester. Additionally, NVU is making testing available multiple times a week to students and employees who interact with the campuses.”
All NVU students are expected to be tested again at the end of this week. Students who will be on campus throughout the semester also will need to participate in the school’s ongoing testing protocol.
Plumb said NVU joins with the Vermont Department of Health in asking community members to answer the Department of Health call if contacted—this is to protect people’s health and to contain the spread of the virus.
During recent statewide media briefings, Gov. Phil Scott, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who oversees the state’s virus modeling program, said they expect cases to be detected on college campuses as students return to school and resume activities, especially because the virus is so much more prevalent in the state and the wider region than it was in the fall.
“We again want to illustrate the more challenging environment our colleges are facing in the spring semester compared to the fall,” said Pieciak during Tuesday’s briefing. “The active cases in our region are almost 10 times greater this spring semester as compared to college restart back in August. So we should expect to see more cases on campus compared to what we saw in the fall.”
This week’s report indicated there were 65 new cases on college campuses around Vermont.
“We expected to see more cases in the spring semester than the fall - knowing how much virus activity has been happening throughout the country and the region,” added Levine. “Though these cases are concerning, this is exactly why we require returning college students to be tested and quarantined. This helps identify cases, ensure they isolate themselves and ensures their close contacts quarantine before the semester even begins.”
Levine said the Health Department is working with Norwich University which has had an outbreak of 90 cases since students began returning to the campus in Northfield.
State Projections
Pieciak also indicated while Vermont has seen fewer new cases the last few weeks than forecast, the modeling continues to show elevated cases for the next several weeks, potentially approaching 200 new cases per day by the end of February.
“Modeling projections don’t see the state counts going much lower over the month of February,” said Dr. Mark Levine, cautioning that despite relatively good news, Vermont’s hospitalization rate was still high and did not yet reflect the recent drop of new cases.
“We’ve been very focused on vaccination lately - a complex yet extremely positive stage of our pandemic response,” said Levine. “But we simply can’t ignore the work we’ve been doing and still need to do to stop the virus. … 6-foot spaces, masks on faces, uncrowded places. We also still need to avoid gathering with people we don’t live with right now.”
“We’ve worked so hard at this for so many months now. Please don’t slip up now,” said Levine. “Not when we are so much closer to being protected by a vaccine.”
NEK Cases
There were 10 additional cases reported in the Northeast Kingdom in Wednesday’s report from the Health Department. Caledonia County now has a total of 351 cases, Orleans has seen 367 cases and Essex has 131 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 9 deaths, with 5 in Orleans County and 4 in Caledonia County. It’s been nearly a month since the region’s last death was reported.
