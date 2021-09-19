LYNDON CENTER — In a press release issued at the start of the weekend, Northern Vermont University spokeswoman Sylvia Plumb said, “COVID-19 testing this past Wednesday resulted in one positive on the Lyndon campus.”

“That commuter student is isolating off campus. Full contact tracing is underway,” reported Plumb, adding, “This brings our total to twelve positives on the Johnson campus and two on the Lyndon campus since the start of the semester.”

“NVU requires vaccination for any students that will be on campus at any time during the semester,” Plumb said.

The university’s policy is that visitors aged 12 and older must be vaccinated and those under 12 must be masked. Anyone on campus must be masked when inside with others.

Plumb said in the weekend announcement, “We have prepared for this and have taken appropriate action. We urge those who can be vaccinated to do so for the health of our communities and that individuals mask when in public.”

