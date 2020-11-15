NVU Announces Two Confirmed, One Presumptive COVID-19 Cases

Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported by Northern Vermont University-Lyndon late Friday evening. A third presumptive positive has also been identified. A handful of Lyndon students are in quarantine as a result of being close contacts, and the first case reported for a Johnson student involves a remote-learning student, the university announced late Friday. A health check-in app NVU is using relies on a team effort. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LYNDON CENTER — Late Friday, the spokeswoman for Northern Vermont University announced two more COVID-19 positive cases, one linked to each campus in the towns of Lyndon and Johnson, but both cases involve students who have been learning remotely for most of the past two weeks.

A third case, a presumptive positive test, is a commuting student at the Lyndon campus.

