NVU Awarded Nearly $1 Million Regional Forest Economy Partnership Grant

Do North Coworking Center in Lyndonville just saw its first group of students in a Co.Starters class complete the work to help them with business startup plans. The cohort of students were celebrated with an event on Friday evening in downtown Lyndonville. (Photo Courtesy DoNorth Coworking Center)
LYNDONVILLE— Northern Vermont University (NVU) Center for Professional Studies was awarded a three-year Northern Border Regional Commission-Regional Forest Economy Partnership (RFEP) grant of nearly $1 million to establish the Do North Wood Product and Forestry Accelerator initiative in Lyndonville, Vermont.
Through this grant of $986,252, the forest products industry, a foundation industry in the tri-county (Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans) region of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s Coos County, will receive business-building education and resources to evolve and modernize, to create new jobs, skilled workers, and reinvigorate the industry.
