LYNDONVILLE — In this era of virtual reality, Northern Vermont University on Saturday, Sept. 26 will present a virtual homecoming celebration, “Homecoming @ Home.”

Events will be in a Zoom format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Homecoming @ Home is a joint event between the two NVU campuses, bringing the Lyndon and Johnson communities together for the first time for this annual event.

