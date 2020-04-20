MONTPELIER — Hundreds of honking cars and trucks, many adorned with signs announcing support for Northern Vermont University (NVU), paraded from the Vermont Statehouse to the Vermont State College System (VSCS) Chancellor’s office as motorists protested the recommended closure of the college.
On Friday, VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding recommended closing NVU campuses at Johnson and Lyndon, and the Randolph campus of Vermont Technical College. He is recommending merging the liberal arts programs of NVU into Castleton University, keeping the Community College of Vermont and the Williston campus of VTC.
Over the weekend, mounting public pressure led to a delay in the closure vote by the VSCS Board of Trustees. Added pressure was applied in the caravan of protesters Monday.
Ben Luce, a physics professor at NVU-Lyndon, organized the car parade. He stood outside the chancellor’s office holding a sign and waving his fist as the vehicles rolled past.
After the protest on Monday, which was timed just before a 1 p.m. meeting of the VSCS Board of Trustees where the campus closures were discussed, Luce said “I believe the Chancellor and BOT have grossly overstepped their mandate to oversee the operations of the Colleges … The BOT should now simply retrench and declare to the Legislature that it needs to double VSC funding, or deal honestly with the consequences.”
A number of those who drove to Montpelier for the rolling protest gathered at NVU-Lyndon and traveled from there in a caravan.
Half way down College Road, Mike and Patti Leduc, nearby homeowners, stood at the end of their driveway to cheer on the caravan; Patti was wearing a Lyndon State College sweatshirt.
“The VSC institutions are indistinguishable from the communities where they are located,” Patti Dobbs Leduc said. “NVU-L is notable not only for award-winning programs, but for its location in the Northeast Kingdom. Many students are from the region, and many graduates remain in the area to start businesses and raise families.” Leduc is an LSC grad and serves on the alumni council.
Until July of 2018, NVU-Lyndon was Lyndon State College, having grown out of a teachers’ normal school begun more than a century ago. The college was merged with the former Johnson State College on July 1, 2018 to try to achieve fiscal efficiencies as the VSCS system was working to address financial pressures amid ongoing demographic declines.
Of the current closure plane, Spaulding said the system can no longer afford the level of institutions it has nor the number of campuses.
As many as a thousand protesters in Montpelier Monday urged another way forward that doesn’t shutter their schools.
NVU-Lyndon Kate Henriques, a junior and president of the Student Government Association, said after the event, “Today was an amazing experience. Driving together with all of the Lyndon people and the meeting up with VTC and Johnson to create a huge train of honking and yelling and signs was an incredible display of healthy protesting.”
“I am a third year student at NVU-Lyndon,” said Hollis Taylor who participated in the protest. “My professors Brandon Stroup and Jessica Viesnesky are extremely inspirational to me and I couldn’t imagine going to a different college than NVU-Lyndon… My mom is a VTC grad as well and our family appreciates our local colleges.”
Peter Cormier, an NVU-Lyndon student, wore his Lyndon State College sweatshirt to the protest, and was on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse early Monday morning being interviewed by a television news crew. He said he traveled to Montpelier for the protest event to show solidarity with the other campuses, and to fight for them to be saved.
“No one is alone in this circumstance,” said Cormier. “No one is alone today.”
Darien Smith, a non-traditional student at Lyndon-NVU, who has two small children, also drove to Montpelier with her family. She said, “There are plenty of non-traditional students that go to NVU-Lyndon that have family and live in this area and work. We can’t relocate. We work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.