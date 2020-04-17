NVU Closure Would Leave Massive Economic Hole

The proposal to close Northern Vermont University and its two campuses in Johnson and Lyndon would have a significant economic impact on the host communities and the surrounding area.
An economic impact assessment produced by the NVU at the start of the Spring 2020 semester states NVU’s total economic impact on northern Vermont is conservatively $113 million.
The assessment states NVU spends more than $12.5 million on institutional operations such as services, supplies and utilities. More than $8.9 million was spend in Vermont, including $6 million in the local communities surrounding NVU’s two campuses.
Employees
NVU employs roughly 700 people, including 400 part-time faculty and staff, totaling $32.7 million in payroll and benefits, states the economic impact evaluation.
According to data from the Vermont State College System, as of Nov. 1, 2019 NVU-Lyndon had 137 full-time employees and 75 part-time employees.
This included 43 full-time faculty, 35 full-time professional, administrative and technical employees and 55 full-time supervisory, unionized and non-unionized staff members. NVU-Lyndon also has 45 part-time faculty members and 26 part-time staff members.
The average annual base compensation for the main categories of employees at NVU-Lyndon are: $57,889 — full-time faculty; $42,849 — full-time professional, administrative and technical; $59,375 — supervisory level; and $38,639 — unionized staff. The average salary for faculty ranges from $50,518 for an assistant professor to $66,000 for a full professor.
Students
NVU-Lyndon also had a fall enrollment of 996 full-time equivalent students, which represents the total number of full-time students and the aggregate full-time equivalency of all part-time students. This total was composed of 603 in-state students and 393 out-of-state students. Undergraduate tuition rates at NVU-Lyndon for FY2020 are $11,256 for in-state and $24,960 for out-of-state; and graduate rates are $10,890 for in-state and $15,858 for out-of-state.
In June 2019, NVU-Lyndon awarded 28 associate’s degrees, 176 bachelor’s degrees and 9 master’s degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.