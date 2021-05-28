NVU Community Mourns Loss Of Student Killed In House Fire

The loss of a 21-year-old man due to a house fire in Corinth earlier this week left the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon community “heartbroken.”
Max Thurber died on Tuesday in the fire at 642 Camp Munn Rd. Vermont State Police reported that an autopsy showed he died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns. He was a student at NVU-Lyndon, working toward graduation in 2022, and his death is felt by members of the school community.
“The NVU community is heartbroken,” said President Elaine Collins in an email. “Max Thurber was full of curiosity in and out of the classroom, and brought his passion to all of his activities.”
He was a criminal justice major. Outside the classroom he was active with the Cultural Ambassadors Society, NVUnity and the Student Government Association. He was also a part of WWLR, a student-run radio station that encourages the exploration of music and allows students to host their own radio shows.
“Max’s professors knew him as an enthusiastic and thoughtful student,” Collins said. “His classmates and friends knew him as caring and kind, as someone who would always make time for them. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to all who loved Max and we mourn for a life full of promise that has been cut short.”
His foster dad during his teen years, Dave Grudem, said going to college was a big step for Thurber. Grudem, of Fairlee, recalls Thurber as a young teen as timid socially, but then emerged into an engaging young man who seems to thrive at college.
Grudem took Thurber into his home in 2014 and raised him through high school at Thetford Academy. The two remained close in the years since, with Thurber sometimes visiting for extended periods of time.
Grudem said he was glad Thurber seemed to blossom socially at NVU, but there was a time during the remote-only learning time when Thurber was feeling disconnected and was considering ending his pursuit of a college degree. But after a conversation between Thurber and Grudem about the importance of sticking with it and achieving that college goal, Thurber renewed his focus on his college work.
Grudem said he was pleased that Thurber was able to accomplish his class responsibilities this past semester while having thrice-a-week dialysis appointments in St. Johnsbury.
NVU professor, Brandon Stroup said he knew Thurber since he entered the school as a freshman and will miss him. Stroup, co-chair of the Department of Criminal Justice, Global Studies and History and the program coordinator for the Criminal and Restorative Justice Program, served as Thurber’s advisor and taught him in several classes.
“It’s really heartbreaking to lose a student and Max was such a pleasant student to have around,” said Stroup. “Having a student like Max in class was such a joy. He was such a good person. He had such a good heart, always advocating for the most downtrodden people in society.”
He said Thurber’s decision to switch majors from computer science to criminal justice came from a desire to advocate for social justice.
“He was a very critical thinker,” said Stroup. “He could always point out where the injustice was occurring … I’m going to miss that presence in class.”
Thurber also made a good impression on his peers.
Isabelle Tuggle and Thurber became friends at NVU in 2019. Tuggle recalled meeting Thurber in a class they shared called “Food for Thought.” A friendship grew and Tuggle said they would often meet at the Hornet’s Nest cafe on campus.
“He was always smiling,” said Tuggle. “He was very caring. He was polite.”
Tuggle graduated in 2020, but she said that she and Thurber remained friends and kept in contact. She said the last time they communicated was in April.
It was a shock, she said, to learn about his death and she’ll miss him.
“I will miss him always being so positive,” said Tuggle. “I liked Max very much; he was a real friend.”
Throughout his life, Thurber had medical issues, which forced him to carry a gallon of water around everywhere he went.
Recently he was on a transplant list for a new kidney. Grudem said he last spoke to Thurber a week or two ago and he was anxious to find out if there had been any word of where Thurber was in line for a new kidney.
The fire that killed Thurber broke out around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the house where he was living with his mother, Diane Thurber, 56, and another man, Ryan Goodwin, 35. Though suffering injuries, Diane Thurber and Goodwin were able to escape from the double-wide mobile home.
Diane Thurber was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and then to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for treatment, where she was being held in the intensive care unit Wednesday.
Goodwin was taken to DHMC, where he was treated for his injuries and was in stable condition Tuesday, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police.
State police have deemed that the fire was not suspicious and that it started on the front porch of the home in a can used to discard “smoking materials,” according to a release.
President Collins extended an invitation to anyone within the NVU community struggling with the loss of Thurber to contact the NVU-Lyndon Student Life Office at (802) 626-6418 or LyndonStudentLife@NorthernVermont.edu.
