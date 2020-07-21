LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University’s (NVU) Dean of Students Jonathan Davis met with the Lyndon Select Board on Monday evening via Zoom, at the invitation of Selectman Dan Daley, a member of the university’s faculty.
The university has two campuses — one in Lyndon Center — which are set to re-open for in-person instruction in mid-August.
Daley said that he learned officials in the town of Johnson, which hosts the other campus of NVU, had been in communication with university officials around the re-opening of the campus there, and he thought it would be a good idea for the Lyndon board to hear an update.
“Thank you for this time, I really appreciate that,” began Davis. “With the health and safety of our community in mind, we have put in place a number of precautions.”
He said students will be tested on their return on “day zero,” then again on day seven, and there will also be surveillance testing to ensure that the virus is carefully monitored.
Enrollment numbers have not been released as yet, and the school is continuing to accept applications, but fewer students are expected on campus said Davis.
“We will be requiring our students to sign what we are calling the NVU Pledge,” which requires masks “unless they are in their own private space.”
Davis said the NVU guidelines are taking some steps further than required under guidelines issued by the State of Vermont for higher education re-opening plans, including that students may not take off cloth face coverings until they are in their dorm rooms.
Health screenings will be done in students’ cars as they arrive on Aug. 13 and 14, explained Davis on Monday night’s call-in to the select board meeting.
NVU will have medical professionals administering the testing simultaneously on both campuses next month during the two intake days, and students will self-administer the less-invasive swab test, according to Davis.
A company out of Cambridge, Mass. has been contracted for the tests, said Davis.
During the meeting with selectmen, Davis said said the school is working to ensure the safety of the greater community, as well as the campus, understanding NVU students do visit businesses, including grocery stores and more when they are living on campus attending school here.
Davis said about 300 students roughly are anticipated to be on campus, but a definite figure is not yet certain.
The school reported that its applications are between the best and worst case scenarios; nationally, about a 25 percent dip in enrollment has been forecast, officials said earlier.
To enrollment, Plumb said, “Our numbers are still in flux due to COVID-19 and the fact that we are on a rolling admission schedule and still accepting students.”
“Like colleges nationwide, our numbers are soft due to the pandemic and still very much in flux as we continue accepting and enrolling students,” said Plumb. “The residence hall numbers that were reported in the select board meeting are planning numbers. At this point in time, they are off by about 50 from the spring.”
Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson asked Davis about out-of-state students, and Davis said a number are from out of state, including a small number from states where the virus has spiked, California and Texas, as well as other states in both northern and southern New England and the Midwest.
He said students coming in from “hot” zones will be quarantined until they have a second negative test back.
Sylvia Plumb, NVU’s director of marketing and communications, said on Tuesday, “Students from quarantine counties will quarantine at home for 14 days, and then take a private vehicle to Vermont to be tested on campus.”
“Those students will not need to quarantine. Students from quarantine counties who cannot quarantine at home for 14 days, or who take mass or public transport to campus, will go into a seven-day quarantine on campus pending a negative result of two tests,” she said.
Plumb said, “Students will do their own swabs, overseen by a health professional. We expect the results to take 24-48 hours.”
Davis said even commuter students will be tested, but they will return to their apartments or parents’ homes, wherever they live on campus.
“What will classes look like?” asked Thompson.
Davis said an analysis of classroom spaces has been undertaken to meet social distancing guidelines and some classrooms will have half their usual capacity.
“We do have many faculty who are preparing their courses for remote instruction and in-person instruction, that will also help,” said Davis. He said he took a tour with the facilities director at NVU-Lyndon on Monday and said, “We may have students in some situations learning from their residence halls, while others are in the classroom. Some of it is going to come down to what faculty want.”
Davis also touched on the app that everyone on campus will be required to use to report temperatures and more daily.
“Stay tuned, as Jonathan said, we’re writing the book, this is evolving every day,” said Daley.
