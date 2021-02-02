NVU Dean Says Campus COVID Protocols Working

Students walk to class on the campus of NVU-Lyndon. (Courtesy photo)

The Lyndon Select Board received some good COVID-19 news from Northern Vermont University - Lyndon (NVU) on Monday.

NVU Dean of Students Jonathan Davis told the board via Zoom meeting that after nearly 1,000 COVID tests were administered since the spring semester began last month only one came back as positive for the virus.

