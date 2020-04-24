LYNDON CENTER — The economic importance of the Northern Vermont University (NVU)-Lyndon cannot be understated, representatives from all sectors of the region’s economy continued to drive home as the fight to save the campus bore down in recent days.
Today a new group calling itself S.A.V.E. OUR VSC (Vermont State Colleges) Students, Alumni and Concerned Vermonters, will conduct a 10:30 a.m. Zoom call to strategize for the futures of NVU and the Vermont Technical College’s Randolph campus, both of which were spared being shuttered in a proposal by the state college’s chancellor in recent days - but whose sustainability is tenuous. Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe and other legislators have been invited to take part.
The session will follow the group’s initial meeting last Sunday, two days after Chancellor Jeb Spaulding proposed shuttering the NVU-Lyndon campus.
The agenda calls for an economic analysis of the impact of closure on the three host communities, development of a one-year bridge budget which keeps the NVU campuses at Johnson and Lyndon and the VTC Randolph campus open in the coming year “while decisions about the future of these campuses are more thoughtfully crafted considering both VSCS and State of Vermont needs,” and the creation of a multi-institutional working group to consider options beyond next school year.
According to an announcement about the session, the group hopes to make recommendations on who should serve on that group and under whose authority it will operate.
At 2 p.m. today downtown Lyndonville, a “properly social-distanced street-sign protest” is planned as a show of support for NVU-Lyndon.
NEK Leaders Stress NVU’s Importance
Abby Long, the executive director of another keystone economic engine in the NEK, the Kingdom Trail Network (KTA) said this week that saving NVU-Lyndon was incredibly important for the region’s economy.
“NVU is an incredible resource in the Kingdom and we hope it continues to have the resources it needs to thrive so all may to thrive,” she said.
A longtime high school teacher at Lyndon Institute, right down the hill from NVU’s Lyndon campus, David Stahler Jr. said, “As a 23-year veteran of LI, I’ve seen first-hand how many of our local students depend on having an affordable choice for college so close to home. But our partnership with the college goes beyond that now. Many of our students are able to expand their educational opportunities by taking classes up on the hill,” said Stahler. “My son, a senior at LI who will be attending UVM in the fall, took advantage of the Lyndon Learning Collaborative, our dual enrollment program with NVU.”
Stahler went on, “Not only did he get to take courses on the NVU-Lyndon campus and get an early feel for college life, the credits he earned will save our family thousands of dollars over the next few years at UVM. Our proximity to the college and their willingness to work with our students has been an incredible asset to our school. It’s closure would be devastating to LI.”
Major employers across the NEK, as well as businesses, wrote to legislators and the governor in the past week urging the university be preserved and underscoring how important it is to the Northeast Kingdom’s already fragile economy.
Tomasz Jankowski, CEO and president of Northeast Kingdom Human Services, on Thursday said, “Northeast Kingdom Human Services supports the ongoing community efforts to halt NVU’s permanent closure. Such drastic measure would, without a doubt, have further distresing consequence on the economy and the education system of the Northeast Kingdom.”
Jankowski said in a statement issued to the newspaper, “At the time when the state and our region should increase their investment in education, job creation, access to healthcare, and broadband expansion, among others, it appears that we may be going in the diametrically direction, without the hope for vibrancy and economic development that the Northeast Kingdom so desperately demands.”
Northeast Kingdom Human Services have employed many of the NVU graduates in nursing, human resources, IT, administration, and human services roles, Jankowski said. “Approximately 60 of NKHS’ employees (approx. 11.5% of the workforce) have attended or graduated from NVU.”
Deficit
Financial reports are not kept separately for the Johnson and Lyndon campuses, according to a spokesman from the chancellor’s office this week, who provided budget report for the six months ending Dec. 31, 2019, and the Fiscal Year 2020 tuition and fees revenue monitoring report for the same period, when requested by the newspaper in recent days.
Across the board, deficits are looming, the two reports make clear, with a budget hole projected for NVU’s two campuses combined of $2,983,429 for total net tuition and fees for that period, according to one of the documents made public.
The already dismal financial reports preceded the need for the VSCS system to return millions in room and board fees, and to face unprecedented challenges in recruitment and retention as uncertainty over higher education for the summer and even fall loom for the industry within Vermont, the rest of the nation, and the world.
An economic impact assessment produced by the NVU at the start of the Spring 2020 semester states NVU’s total economic impact on northern Vermont is conservatively $113 million.
The assessment states NVU spends more than $12.5 million on institutional operations such as services, supplies and utilities. More than $8.9 million gets spent in Vermont, including $6 million in the local communities surrounding NVU’s two campuses.
Employees
NVU employs roughly 700 people, including 400 part-time faculty and staff, totaling $32.7 million in payroll and benefits, states the economic impact evaluation.
According to data from the Vermont State College System, as of Nov. 1, 2019 NVU-Lyndon had 137 full-time employees and 75 part-time employees.
This included 43 full-time faculty, 35 full-time professional, administrative and technical employees and 55 full-time supervisory, unionized and non-unionized staff members. NVU-Lyndon also has 45 part-time faculty members and 26 part-time staff members.
The average annual base compensation for the main categories of employees at NVU-Lyndon are: $57,889 — full-time faculty; $42,849 — full-time professional, administrative and technical; $59,375 — supervisory level; and $38,639 — unionized staff. The average salary for faculty ranges from $50,518 for an assistant professor to $66,000 for a full professor.
Students
NVU-Lyndon also had a fall enrollment of 996 full-time equivalent students, which represents the total number of full-time students and the aggregate full-time equivalency of all part-time students. This total was composed of 603 in-state students and 393 out-of-state students. Undergraduate tuition rates at NVU-Lyndon for FY2020 are $11,256 for in-state and $24,960 for out-of-state; and graduate rates are $10,890 for in-state and $15,858 for out-of-state.
In June 2019, NVU-Lyndon awarded 28 associate’s degrees, 176 bachelor’s degrees and 9 master’s degrees.
