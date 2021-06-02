LYNDON CENTER — Military veterans will be supported and celebrated on Flag Day at the Ninth Annual Veterans Summit at Northern Vermont University.
The summit dedicated to supporting veterans originated on the university campus back when it was a college (Lyndon State College). The event was held in 2020, practically on the eve of the pandemic’s arrival, at the UVM Davis Center in Burlington.
The summit is normally held in March, and last year it took place on March 7.
“That was the day Vermont reported its first case of COVID-19,” said event organizer, Thom Anderson, associate academic dean at NVU. “We all went into lockdown right after that.”
As planners considered this year’s event, the presence of the virus was a concern and determining the right timing to hold an in-person summit was the first issue to resolve.
“As I started looking at dates for the Summit, mid-June seemed like a good timeframe due to the trajectory of the pandemic, space availability, etc.,” Anderson said.
It was a “tricky decision” that Anderson said was helped by fellow veterans.
“I received my first dose of the Moderna vaccine, compliments of the VA (Veterans Administration), on March 2,” he said. At the time, he said he saw hundreds of veterans socially distanced and lined up to get their shots.
“At that moment, I felt like we were truly turning the corner on the virus,” said Anderson. “It was also so good to see so many veterans together again. I told myself that we really need to do the Summit in a face-to-face format.”
The idea to hold it on Flag Day, Monday, June 14, came from Michele Carver, commander of the Burlington VFW post. Flag Day is also the U.S. Army’s birthday. This year the military branch turns 246 years old.
“Given the reverence veterans have for the flag and the Army’s birthday, it just made perfect sense to hold the Summit on Flag Day,” said Anderson, a Marine veteran.
Gathering for the summit this year will have a sense that things are returning to normal, he said.
“Many veterans have told me that last year’s summit was the last public event they attended,” Anderson said. “For many of us, myself included, this year’s summit will be the first public event I will attend since then.”
As a pandemic gathering precaution, the event will be held outside for the first time. It will take place rain or shine. No mask-wearing is required as long as current safety protocols don’t reverse course.
“As long as the guidelines do not change between now and the event, masks are not required unless proper social distancing cannot be maintained,” Anderson said. “We are asking everyone to bring a mask just in case they are necessary.”
The theme of the ninth annual summit is “Purpose, Resiliency and Support.” The purpose, Anderson said, “is to bring veterans, their families, and veteran service organizations together to build relationships, stronger connections, and an enhanced regional support network in Vermont and northern New Hampshire.”
Veterans, military families, and anyone interested in veteran’s issues are invited to attend the summit.
The event will go from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on June 14.
Exhibitors representing the Veterans Administration, Vermont Veterans Home, the VFW, American Legion, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Veterans, Inc., the USS Vermont (SSN792) Commissioning Committee, and more will set up and make themselves available to those in attendance.
An opening ceremony featuring the Presentation of the Colors and the National Anthem will begin at 2:30 p.m. Anderson will give welcoming remarks, then give way to the keynote address by John Hojek, an Iraq War veteran. He is a graduate of NVU-Lyndon. He is earning his master’s degree at the University of Chicago and has been working with veterans on issues of mental health.
Registered Nurse JP Flanigin will talk about COVID-19 vaccinations, and Dr. Laura Gibson, associate chief of Behavioral Health Services at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, will deliver the summit address.
Following the speeches, breakout sessions will be available. Topics include career opportunities for veterans, “Choosing the Right Care for Your Brain and Pain,” options for living with PTSD, depression and substance disorders, and “Building a Veterans Memorial.”
Advance registration is available online at www.northernvermont.edu/veterans-summit. Event day registration is also available at the summit.
Summit attendance is free, but contributions can be made to support the ongoing work of the veterans’ services and future summits.
Visit www.NorthernVermont.edu/Give and select NVU-Lyndon as the first designation and then Other-Lyndon Campus as the second designation. Reference Veterans Summit when asked where you would like to direct your contribution.
To pay by check, make it payable to Northern Vermont University (include Veterans Summit in the memo line) and mail it to: Veterans Summit, c/o Northern Vermont University, P.O. Box 919, Lyndonville, VT 05851-0919.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.