LYNDON CENTER — On Sunday afternoon, a handful of veterans shared during a Vets Town Hall hosted at Northern Vermont University’s campus, hosted by Marty McMahon, who explained the benefits for veterans in sharing their stories, and of those gathered to listen without judgment.
Five of the veterans at the event chose to speek at the podium, sharing experiences from Vietnam in two cases, Iraq in another, and of serving during the post 911 era. A Korean era veteran who is an advocate for peace also shared.
In the ground rules for the attendees, which numbered about 20 people gathered in the Moore Community Room at NVU-Lyndon, McMahon explained, “Listening without judgment or interruption is one of the most powerful and supportive acts a person can offer.”
“The point of this event is simply to give veterans a chance to speak, and to bring the community closer around them,” said McMahon.
The event was one of several Vets Town Halls being held around the state. On Sunday, Nov. 6, another event is planned at the McCarthy Arts Center at St. Michael’s College in Colchester.
According to information shared at the event, the program was sponsored by Vets Town Hall, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Vermont. More information can be found at vetstownhall.org to learn more about the national Vets Town Hall initiative.
Handouts at the event noted, “It takes courage to stand up and speak.”
Veterans from any era were invited to stand and share, and it was stressed the event was non-political and that all perspectives were valued. Two of the notes for those attending were that no debate on American foreign policy would be permitted, that attendees would “simply listen and learn what it was like to serve in the wars that this nation has chosen to fight.
Vets Town Halls were begun by author Sebastian Junger, author of War, Tribe, “with the aim of increasing communication and understanding between veterans and civilians in their communities.
Veterans Share
Norman “Buzz” York, who served in the United States Marine Corps during the war in Vietnam, was one of the five veterans who shared at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus Sunday afternoon.
York opened up about the first combat mission he was part of, and how he did not speak about it for two decades until he visited the Vietnam wall with his family in Washington, DC, in 1992.
The ambush in Vietnam he spoke about saw 26 of his fellow soldiers die.
That day in Vietnam, the company was sparrow-hawked, flown out in a helicopter to break up an ambush. It was about a month after they had arrived - and the day is forever etched in his heart and soul: September 17th, 1969.
York stressed the importance of sharing the stories, of veterans letting the words come from their mouths.
“If you don’t tell these things to your family, these things will die with you,” said York, stepping down.
Next to share was Chip Troiano, a state representative from Hardwick who served from 1966 to 1968 in the United States Army; he is the vice-chair of the House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs.
He served as a long range door gunner on a helicopter, a UH1.
“I flew 250 combat missions during the time I was a door gunner,” said Troiano. “We were shot down once and we all walked away. We had the best pilots we could ever have had in any circumstance. They were really well-trained and we were a good unit.”
Troiano recalled landing in Vietnam, “The first thing I remember was the heat just poured into that airplane and into the fuselage and just overwhelmed us.” The next thing he remembered was the smell of fish sauce permeating the air.
He spoke a few Vietnamese words as he shared some of his memories - and then his work as a legislator, helping to advance the ability for veterans to be able to get cards to get medical cannabis for their post traumatic stress. He said many veterans were being prescribed psychiatric drugs which had negative side effects, and are benefiting from using medical cannabis instead.
Troiano explained how he went for 12 years undiagnosed and when he got help, he learned how to handle the trauma he experienced; he credits his wife and family with being there for him, and the therapists who helped him put the pieces into place.
Of healing with help from counselors, he said, “Eventually, like climbing a mountain, you get to the top and going down the other side is a lot easier. I just have a great deal of admiration for the therapists that work with guys like myself. I am a healthy human being and it’s the best things that has happened to me to overcome that.”
Also speaking at the program were David Ransom, who is in his 90s, he told those gathered, and a member of Green Mountain Veterans for Peace.
He enlisted in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
“I was not in combat, thank God, except in training,” shared Ransom. He told of those in his lifetime who shared stories of war, of relatives and friends lost during battles and of the more global need for people to be kind to one another whether as school mates, or even at the tables in the community room where he spoke.
Ransom, wearing a Green Mountain Veterans for Peace T-shirt, shared that he still has a sweater belonging to a young man who had babysat him, a young man who went to war and did not make it home.
“It all made no sense to me, I was the kid at home,” said Ransom of his perspective being a young boy exposed to all these tales of war, of loss.
Ransom touched on the Black Lives Matter movement, and how he sometimes endures someone telling him All Lives Matter, to which he asks, “When? 400 years, kids. We are in a war, each of us needs to be a combatant.”
Also speaking were Heather Lafont, a veterans outreach specialist with Vermont Veterans Outreach, an East Albany resident and a United States Navy veteran and former president of the Lyndon State College Veterans Club.
She shared a piece of writing her 12-year-old daughter, Viviana, wrote about her gratitude for veterans, which brought her to tears.
For Lafont, joining the Navy was something she was focused on from the time she was 14 years old. She is from Danville.
In her work, she said, “I get to meet veterans every single day for a living.”
Of her daughter’s recent writing about veterans, which she concluded by proposing people donate to help homeless veterans, which Lafont shared through wiping tears from her eyes, “I am grateful that this generation that I am raising is grateful and sees that.”
The final veteran to speak was Mark Hoffman of Sutton, who served three years in Iraq in the United States Army and whose son is also in the Army and has served seven tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.
He shared about a project he and his wife Linda are part of to never forget those who died in Iraq, an apple orchard located within a Christmas tree farm in Becker, Minnesota, where the names of fallen soldiers on tags adorn trees and make a haunting music when the wind blows.
“It’s unbelievable, it’s like they are talking to you,” he said of the tags blowing and making a chiming sound when they rustle. “We go out there once or twice year to replace tags and work on the memorial. We’ll do it for as long as we’re alive.”
He said, “It’s my way of healing, and it really has done a lot for me.”
One of the attendees at the event to speak briefly during the question and answer time was Sarah Corrow of Glover, who urged veterans to open up, to speak with their friends and family so they can get the support they need.
“If you don’t talk to us, we can’t help you,” she said.
In closing, McMahon noted the therapeutic benefits of coming together and sharing for veterans.
“What’s really going on is what I would call moral injury … you know it’s Thou shalt not kill … and so there’s an injury that you need to deal with and to process; it’s really important to do that.”
