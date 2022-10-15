LYNDON CENTER — On Sunday afternoon, a handful of veterans shared during a Vets Town Hall hosted at Northern Vermont University’s campus, hosted by Marty McMahon, who explained the benefits for veterans in sharing their stories, and of those gathered to listen without judgment.

Five of the veterans at the event chose to speek at the podium, sharing experiences from Vietnam in two cases, Iraq in another, and of serving during the post 911 era. A Korean era veteran who is an advocate for peace also shared.

