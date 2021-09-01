LYNDON CENTER — Northern Vermont University (NVU) spokeswoman, Sylvia Plumb on Wednesday announced that NVU has recorded two COVID-19 positive cases through student testing at its Johnson campus.
Plumb said the latest cases brings the total at the Johnson campus to eight.
“To ensure the safety of our campuses, NVU moved to remote instruction on the Johnson campus effective Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Friday, Sept. 3. Athletics practices and matches on the Johnson campus are canceled through Labor Day; the SHAPE Fitness facility is closed through Monday, Sept. as well.”
Plumb said the students are in isolation. She underscored the importance of vaccinations, masks while indoors, and testing when appropriate.
NVU requires vaccination for any students that will be on campus at any time during the semester. Visitors age 12 and older must be vaccinated and those under 12 must be masked.
“We have prepared for this and have taken appropriate action,” a statement said. “The students are in isolation, … Our own internal contact tracing is well underway and we are working with the Vermont Department of Health. NVU is offering weekly testing on both the Johnson and Lyndon campuses to campus-based NVU students, faculty, and staff.”
The statement concluded, “We urge those who can be vaccinated to do so for the health of our communities and that individuals mask when in public.”
