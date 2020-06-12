Northern Vermont University has launched the #NorthernVermontStrong campaign, seeking to receive gifts from 250 donors by June 30, 2020. All monies raised will go toward financial aid for new and returning students.
The idea for the NVUnited Fund was spearheaded by faculty and quickly grew, with 85 donors already gifting more than $11,107. The campaign grew out of the outpouring of support for NVU heard from students, alumni and community members this spring, as the Vermont State Colleges System works to right-size and re-envision itself.
NVU serves the highest number of Pell-eligible students in the entire Vermont State Colleges System – 46 percent of NVU’s students are Pell-eligible. “This speaks to the incredible service NVU provides as an access institution to the state of Vermont in our region,” said Sylvia Plumb, NVU Director of Marketing and Communications “Many of these students will choose not to attend college rather than go elsewhere in the state or out of state. For first-in-family college students, a small campus and/or the flexibility of online classes, coupled with a caring faculty and strong academic support services, creates a supportive environment in which they can pursue a degree and a dream.”
