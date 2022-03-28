Northern Vermont University and Lyndon Institute announce a significant expansion to the Lyndon Learning Collaborative, an early college program that has allowed LI students to receive college credit.
Founded in 2015, over 80 students have been able to take college courses on the NVU campus and/or receive college credit for some classes offered at LI to complete a year of college while still attending high school. Monday’s announcement recognized the success of the program thus far and opened the program up to allow LI students to now earn credit for two years of college as well as earn an Associate Degree in General Studies from NVU.
“The Lyndon Learning Collaborative is about making college more affordable and accessible for students,” said John Mills, President of NVU, while announcing the expansion during an event at NVU Monday morning.
The program is free to Lyndon Institute students and, aside from the possible cost of textbooks or supplies, will potentially save students and their families $25,000 or more.
“Sometimes, because of the difference in graduations, the Associate Degree will be awarded before the high school degree is awarded, and that’s pretty exciting,” Mills said of the fact that NVU traditionally holds its graduation in May and LI in June.
Mills noted that last year’s legislation that will transform the Vermont State College System and create the future Vermont State University charged the state college system with making higher education affordable and accessible, and this program was a part of that effort. Mills also commended the LI students who have participated in the program since its inception.
“This program really works,” said Mills. “We know that the Lyndon Learning Collaborative students that come here have a higher GPA and higher persistence rate than their college peers. So they are ready to perform and be successful.”
While Mills focused on the cost savings the program offers local families, Lyndon Institute Head of School Twila Perry highlighted the accessibility the program delivered and that it was the only such program in Vermont.
“I’m hoping we can set an example for other high schools in Vermont and eventually it will be a normalized part of high school across the state,” said Perry.
Perry said the program gave a great opportunity for students to try college and determine their personal preparedness, with no financial risk. She also noted the program had mutual benefits for NVU, LI, local families and can go a long way to addressing the region’s persistent workforce issues by streamlining the pathways to advanced, technical and career education and training.
Perry thanked Mills for helping push this expansion over the finish line as well as NVU Associate Academic Dean Tom Anderson and LLC Coordinator Adam Norwood for launching the program and keeping it running and contemporary through the years.
Two current participants, LI seniors Emma Renaudette and Emma Newland both described the program’s benefits.
“I learned a ton about what it takes to be a college student,” said Renaudette, commending the support provided to LLC students at both NVU and LI. “It’s been a program that if I was to go back and do over I would definitely do it again, and take advantage of this next effort,” she added about the expansion to include 2 years and the associate’s degree.
“I really like the fact that I can take classes that I never would have taken before,” said Newland, adding last semester she was able to take 6 classes between LI and NVU and the teachers in the program were very supportive.
“This is about two community establishments coming together and teaming up to provide opportunity,” said Norwood. “How do we create opportunities and pathways for our students to move forward into the future.”
There is no limit to the number of LI students that can participate, but there is an online application that must be made to the NVU admissions office.
Essex-Caledonia Rep. Terri Williams, of Granby, who serves on the House Education Committee attended the event. “I am very excited to know that I am going to go back to the Education Committee and let them know that the people of the Northeast Kingdom know how to get it done,” said Williams following the announcement.
“Say it loudly,” replied Mills.
Participants in the program have the option of taking courses on the NVU campus as well as taking courses offered at LI that qualify for college credit as part of the program. Norwood said there are about 20 courses at LI that meet that standard currently. Norwood said this next iteration is a road map to further development and hoped that it would further expand to include associate degrees in specific fields, like nursing and other career pathways.
LI shared the news with its students Monday morning and will host a public forum for interested families on April 5 at 6 p.m. in the LI library.
Rep. Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, commended the program after the announcement and said it was a “wonderful opportunity.”
“LLC was a great opportunity for me,” said Emma Mann, LLC alumna, class of 2020. “I was able to get a full year of college for free which put me ahead compared to my peers. I am now finishing my junior year of college at NVU with no debt and already pursuing a career that has to do with my degree. Being able to get a jump start boosted my confidence academically and set me up for success in my degree. If you’re even thinking about it, I’d say go for it. It’s a great opportunity that will do nothing but help you towards the future you want.”
“As a parent, I was able to witness the benefits of the program first-hand when my son joined his senior year,” said Dave Stahler, father to an LLC 2020 alum. “While he was already an accomplished student planning on attending the University of Vermont, the program gave him the opportunity to take multiple classes on NVU’s campus each semester, including classes in digital recording and music production with a Grammy Award-winning instructor, a field he was interested in possibly pursuing as a career. When he graduated in the spring, he was able to transfer all 26 credits he’d earned over to UVM, giving him nearly a full year of credits which he can now use to graduate early or take a reduced course load if he chooses to go the full four years.”
