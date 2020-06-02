LYNDON CENTER — Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System’s Board (VSCS) on Monday heard from Northern Vermont University (NVU) President Elaine Collins about plans to get the university “humming” with partnerships with local businesses to create internships and local workforce training opportunities.
Collins provided an update about ideas a local task force to save NVU has been brainstorming to the VSCS Board Long Range Planning Committee, headed by Trustee Michael Pieciak, Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner.
VSCS Board Chairman Church Hindes asked what the board could do to support the work to reinvigorate NVU after a damaging and turbulent patch in the spring with a proposal to shut down the university - combined with the fiscal crash caused by the COVID-19 closure of in-person learning at the university’s two campuses in Johnson and Lyndon.
Collins said a strong message of support from the Board of Trustees — and the ability to communicate long-term stability to hoped-for students — is critical to turn things around.
She said she has a list of students who will come to NVU in the coming academic year - if they can be provided a commitment for the longevity of the school.
“People understand that this is critical, it’s a social justice issue for our communities,” said Collins. “I would think it would be critical to the values of Vermonters.”
Pieciak said, “I think we got the message on both of those points.”
He commended the work and said he was looking forward to seeing the committee’s report soon.
Collins said enrollment for the fall term was on target in mid-March, and then “ … We had a number of occurrences that happened,” among them the COVID-19 crisis, and then on its heels, the former chancellor’s recommendation to close NVU and more.
She told the Board of Trustees that NVU is suffering from “a setback in public confidence.”
A model to ensure the sustainability of NVU moving forward led to the creation of a new committee, called NVU Strong and the group has been pooling ideas to preserve the campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, Collins told the board.
She said the report will be completed in time for the Board of Trustees meeting on June 15.
“The goal here is to provide a high-quality education,” said Collins, “We’re considering ourselves highly vulnerable, not only is our student body very vulnerable, but we’re also located in a very vulnerable part of the state,” she said, noting that the Lyndon campus is in a federally designated REAP Zone which stands for Rural Economic Area Partnership, a federal designation due to the fragile economy in the region.
NVU creates $113 million in local economic activity in the region, she stressed.
Creating new collaborations with businesses, the creative economy, nonprofits and more is a cornerstone of the vision with paid internships, industry training programs, and a novel idea of inviting businesses onto campus for internships and training opportunities to be expanded, Collins explained.
She said a meeting was held recently, and more than a dozen potential business partners turned out.
“In terms of building this post-COVID future where we’re really working as a collective community,” said Collins, saying NVU has 14 businesses and organizations which have signed on.
One organization with about 30 employees is interested in moving onto one of NVU’s campuses, she said — both campuses have space that can be put to new use.
A letter seeking more buy-in and support is circulating now, said Collins.
Collins said business donors are stepping forward. There is high interest in working with NVU on the idea to work in concert with businesses across the region.
She said students “would be receiving a clear pathway to whatever they are interested in” and have a direct link to businesses and job opportunities under the hoped-for plans.
“I remember when I interviewed and I had the question ‘What do you want to see in 10 years?’ and what I said was I want to see a campus that’s humming,” said Collins. “In my mind, I think that this kind of model gets to what I had imagined as a campus that is truly humming … a campus that uses fully our campus footprint, where we will use our partner organizations to train employees and meet labor needs.”
Collins said she believes the model will help to keep more young people in Vermont.
She said ski industries, outdoor recreation including biking, the climate economy, nursing, early education, mental health, food and beverage, human services and more are among the list of industries that the committee has interfaced with.
Pieciak thanked Collins and members of the NVU committee for working hard and fast to come up with creative ideas amid a challenging time.
“Impressive that this much work has gotten done in this period of time,” said Pieciak.
Trustee Jim Masland said, “The business engagement model is absolutely terrific.”
$12.5 Million Coming
The Board and interim chancellor have been working with legislative leaders to try to sustain the VSCS colleges with bridge funding for the coming year, and to begin work tackling systemic pressures to try to preserve the state college system in Vermont.
A bill passed by the House and Senate and sent to Gov. Phil Scott for his signature will see $12,515,500 coming to the VSCS through supplemental budget adjustments, it was discussed during Monday’s VSCS meeting.
Steve Wisloski, chief financial officer for the VSCS, noted that there is “considerably lower enrollment expected for the fall … of course the Coronavirus has only exacerbated the situation for the fall.”
“This bill is expected to become law within five days,” he said. “That will substantially improve our cash position.”
Two million in capital improvement funds are also expected to come to the VSCS through the Capital Bill, the board discussed with the administration.
Hindes said the virus funding has made levels of funding available to the state colleges system that are unprecedented, and the response to figure out the re-opening has been ” … in a way, a wonderful precursor to the VSC System-Wide Task Force and encouraging people to forge ahead and work together; it’s had some perhaps oblique consequences.”
Board Asks Gov. To Appoint NEK Trustee
During Monday’s meeting, Hindes said a seat to open on the VSCS Board in the New Year will recommend a member from the Northeast Kingdom.
There is not a trustee from the NEK on the board at present, and that fact was raised as a major concern given the recent proposal to shutter NVU.
