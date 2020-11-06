Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The second COVID-19 case reported at Northern Vermont University on Friday. NVU Dean of Students Jonathan Davis speaking earlier during a Vermont State Colleges committee meeting about the health check-in app that everyone on campus will be using when the school re-opens next month at its campuses in Johnson and Lyndon. The app - and other COVID-19 containment steps - are being paid for through pandemic relief funds Vermont received. In an email sent to the campus community last week, Davis said the lone COVID-19 positive case of an NVU-Lyndon student had not led to other cases, and the affected student was cleared by the Vermont Department of Health. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A second case of COVID-19 was reported by Northern Vermont University on Friday. Socially-distanced check-ins are the new norm for returning to college; this scene was from late summer at Northern Vermont University in Lyndon. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A second case of COVID-19 was reported by Northern Vermont University on Friday. The health check-in app NVU is using relies on a team effort. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDON CENTER — A second COVID-19 positive case was announced at Northern Vermont University (NVU) in Lyndon Center late on Friday.
“Today, NVU learned that a live-in employee on our Lyndon campus has tested positive for COVID-19,” NVU spokeswoman Sylvia Plumb reported shortly after 5 p.m. in a statement released to the newspaper. “We have begun our own internal contact tracing and are working with the Vermont Department of Health on next steps…. Our positive case is in isolation.”
