LYNDON CENTER — A second COVID-19 positive case was announced at Northern Vermont University (NVU) in Lyndon Center late on Friday.

“Today, NVU learned that a live-in employee on our Lyndon campus has tested positive for COVID-19,” NVU spokeswoman Sylvia Plumb reported shortly after 5 p.m. in a statement released to the newspaper. “We have begun our own internal contact tracing and are working with the Vermont Department of Health on next steps…. Our positive case is in isolation.”

