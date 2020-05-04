Northern Vermont University is forming the NVU Strong Advisory Committee to identify financially-sustainable models and initiatives to ensure a thriving future for NVU’s Johnson and Lyndon campuses as well as NVU Online.
“The creation of this Advisory Committee is an opportunity to build on the incredible groundswell of support for NVU. I want to thank students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members for their unfailing support for NVU,” said Elaine Collins, president of NVU. “NVU, a vital higher education institution for Vermont’s northern tier, is at a turning point. In order to ensure that NVU remains viable and sustainable into the future, we need to right-size the University. This is not an easy task. We are asking community members to engage with us and bring the innovation, creativity and common sense that Vermonters are so well known for to the table as we look for ways to bring NVU into the future.”
The Advisory Committee’s report will be delivered to Collins at the end of May. Collins will be submitting NVU’s proposed model and initiatives for sustainability to the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees in June 2020. The Committee will consist of 13-17 members and will be made up of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Nominations for the committee will remain open until 5 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020. Nominations may made at NorthernVermont.edu/StrongFuture.
An NVU Strong Kickoff on Thursday, May 7 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom will share pertinent information about NVU and strategies and ideas submitted to date. For more information about the NVU Strong Advisory Committee, the nominating process, and the kickoff, visit NorthernVermont.edu/StrongFuture.
