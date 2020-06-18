The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Board of Trustees on Thursday met to review re-opening plans for the fall at the state colleges. Topics included COVID-19 testing, how residential dorms may look, and schedules.
NVU President Dr. Elaine Collins reported to the board that NVU will begin on Aug. 18th and dismissing students from campus at Thanksgiving. Finals would be done remotely.
She said NVU is working with area hospitals around testing protocols, and said a hybrid for remote and on-campus, fully remote for the first semester and fully remote all year are still on the table for possibilities. The governor has not yet announced the re-opening plan for higher education.
Collins said to keep students safe, all dorm rooms will be single-occupany only for the fall term if school can resume in-person and on campus as hoped.
She said work is happening at NVU to provide faculty with professional development opportunities to learn remote learning tools since it’s still uncertain whether ongoing remote instruction will be required during the fall semester.
Collins provided the VSC Board with a report about the NVU Strong Committee’s recommendations and its report issued earlier Thursday, including ideas for budget reduction, revenue generation and ideas to stabilize the university in the future.
She said VSC system-wide changes being evaluated will impact each of the colleges in the system, “some of our work is still kind of pending the recommendations that will come out of the VSC committee.”
Collins reported that the committee’s recommendation is grounded in research and is underscored by a study conducted by a consultant looking at 90 colleges which are peers of NVU’s, looking to pivot the institution from traditional education and calling for it “to re-think our business model.”
She said creating stronger pathways between students’ studies and pathways to careers is the main focus, “We’re doing this by tying into key industry sectors.”
“We will be providing certificates and degrees it will allow them on-ramps and off-ramps so they can access their education as they see fit,” said Collins.
Programs will be reviewed, possibly combined between Johnson and Lyndon, or moved to other schools, to find cost efficiencies, said Collins. She said the university is also looking to sell some buildings that are under utilized or vacant. She said she is hopeful that some companies will also move onto campuses, to provide those work-study partnerships the university is seeking to establish to serve students’ futures as well as regional workforce development needs.
Black Lives Matter Remarks
Board Chair Church Hindes said racial bias is “Wholly contrary to everything we are about as scholars and leaders,” and said the VSCS community must work to eradicate racism.
“Fellow trustees, Black Lives Matter,” said Hindes.
Faculty Emeritus Granted To Prof. Bruce Berryman
Retired Professor from Lyndon State College (now NVU) Dr. Bruce Berryman was nominated for and received professor emeritus status from the board, after being nominated for the distinction by NVU President Dr. Elaine Collins.
He was a 33-year professor in the Lyndon State College Atmospheric Sciences Department. Students commented that he made them feel respected and valued, “I think that’s huge, high praise,” said Collins. She said a number of his former students sent letters of commendation, including three of whom have managed weather stations in Antarctica and other achievements.
Collins said Berryman was instrumental in accreditation work and grant work for Lyndon State College.
A resolution to grant professor emeritus status to Berryman was supported unanimously.
Hindes said, “Congratulations, Dr. Bruce Berryman, you are our newest emeritus professor.”
Berryman’s two grown children also were on the Zoom meeting, including his daughter, Nina, who said, “I felt like I grew up at the college … I know how much this means to him, personally.”
His other daughter, Beige, spoke, and said, “It was very meaningful to me when he was able to play a role in my masters degree ceremony.”
“Outside the academic environment, my dad’s teachings have always inspired me … teaching about the value of observation is something that I carry in my own profession and my own life,” she said.
Berryman said her dad taught her to embrace the circumstances, and to awake to witness a big thunderstorm, saying he taught her “there is no bad weather!”
Berryman’s wife, Cora, thanked the board for the honor for her husband and said it meant a great deal to the entire family.
Hindes noted that the distinction presented to Berryman “was our first Zoom emeritus!”
