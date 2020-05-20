NVU President Collins Remaining At Helm

LYNDON CENTER — Northern Vermont University (NVU) President Elaine Collins is staying put.
She was a finalist for a community college presidency in Lansing, Michigan. “I am pleased to let you know I will be staying on as Northern Vermont University’s president,” Collins said this week. ““Over the course of interviewing for the position in Lansing, Michigan, it became clear that my heart, passion and commitment are at NVU — in Johnson and Lyndon — and not in Michigan.”
Collins’s candidacy for the job in Michigan was announced at a delicate moment, about 10 days after NVU had been part of a recommendation for closure. “I was approached about applying for this presidency in late February. It seems like it was a lifetime ago — it was a very different world for our university, for Vermont, for our nation, and beyond,” wrote Collins in late April.
Chamber Updates
The Lyndon Chamber of Commerce heard updates from the school at their recent May meeting.
A new committee, called NVU Strong, was formed and met twice recently.
A proposal/recommendation will be ready for NVU President Collins by the end of the month, and she will present that to the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) in June.
A 15 to 25 percent budget reduction is expected for NVU for the coming year, reported Leah Hollenberger, speaking for NVU on the Chamber’s online meeting. One study shows the college injects approximately $113 million annually in business for the region.
The state treasurer’s office, plus an outside consultant, the former chancellor of the University of Maine system, are working to analyze the VSCS finances to present a report to the Vermont Legislature, she updated the Chamber members.
She said funding for COVID relief, — NVU had to refund more than $5 million in room and board fees when the campuses in Lyndon and Johnson had to be shuttered amid the pandemic — and funding to bridge over for the coming year, to help with operations, will also be announced .
McMahon asked about the future of the Do North Co-working space, and was told that it is grant-funded and will remain operational. NVU is a major sponsor of the space and helped to get the center off the ground.
