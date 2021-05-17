NVU President Elaine Collins Announces Resignation

LYNDON CENTER — Dr. Elaine Collins, announced on Monday she is stepping down as President of NVU-University.
The announcement was made a day after the university’s commencement ceremonies, held virtually for the second year in a row.
Collins, in an announcement issued by NVU spokeswoman Sylvia Plumb on Monday afternoon, announced that she is stepping down to “seek new challenges.”
NVU is poised to be merged yet again within the fiscally turbulent Vermont State Colleges System, which has been given bridge funding of $30 million to boost its coffers during the fiscal crisis wreaked by the pandemic, as well as requests for millions more to help the system re-invent itself and get onto a fiscally sustainable path.
The VSCS Board of Trustees voted earlier this year on a recommendation a legislative Select Committee on Higher Education called to work, which produced a report recommending NVU be merged with the Vermont Technical College or VTC, as well as Castleton University into one larger statewide university with multiple campuses, but streamlined overhead, more opportunities for students, and the reeling in of duplication on that path towards fiscal sustainability for the overall state colleges system.
Under the proposal, which calls for the larger university to be forged by next summer, only the Community College of Vermont (CCV) will remain an autonomous institution within the VSCS, to be joined by the new statewide university, tentatively being referred to as Vermont State University.
Collins was a finalist for an out-of-state job several years ago, but remained at the helm of NVU as the waters of the VSCS have continued to be murky.
In a statement to the press, Collins stated, “I will step down from my presidency in August of this year. With NVU’s future bright, the time is right for me to pursue new challenges. Building Northern Vermont University — with the dedicated faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members — is one of the proudest accomplishments of my career.”
Collins oversaw the merger process to meld the former Johnson State College and Lyndon State College, a years-long process to transform the two separate schools into a single university with two campuses, which was accomplished by its deadline, July 1, 2018.
“It has been a privilege to work for Northern Vermont University and the Vermont State Colleges System,” noted Collins in her statement. “I am grateful to each member of the NVU community and extend particular thanks to my executive team.”
A statement from the VSCS offices in Montpelier said Collins’ resignation was accepted.
VSCS Board Chair Lynn Dickinson stated, “It is with great sadness that I accept the resignation of Northern Vermont University President, Dr. Elaine C. Collins. Dr. Collins has served the Vermont State Colleges System remarkably since she came to us in 2015 as the president of Johnson State College.”
VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny stated “President Collins is known for her student-centered approach to her role as president. We are particularly proud of her accomplishments in laying the groundwork for establishing Northern Vermont University as a Learning and Working Community, for her tremendous success in securing the largest financial gift in VSCS history.”
Zdatny went on, “President Collins is a visionary leader who works tirelessly on behalf of NVU learners and the greater community needs, as demonstrated by her founding of the NVU Center for Teaching and Learning, securing of two USDA grants in support of teleconferencing to link NVU programming to 60 sites across Vermont and to connect mental health providers to lower cost professional development opportunities, the new degree programs she launched, and her partnership with Vermont Technical College to bring a bachelor’s degree in nursing to the Northeast Kingdom.”
