NVU President Finalist For Michigan Job

LYNDON CENTER — In the midst of a battle to try to save Northern Vermont University, President Elaine Collins announced to both campuses on Monday that she is a finalist for a job in Michigan.
NVU spokeswoman Sylvia Plumb late Monday confirmed that the announcement.
President Collins is one of four finalists at Lansing Community College in Lansing, Michigan.
“On Thursday, I learned I am a finalist for the position of president at Lansing Community College in Lansing, Michigan” Collins wrote to NVU students, staff and faculty last week. I know this news is difficult given the dynamic situation at NVU. I want the NVU community to know that while under consideration for this position, I remain fully committed to our university and the fight for NVU.”
“I was approached about applying for this presidency in late February. It seems like it was a lifetime ago — it was a very different world for our university, for Vermont, for our nation, and beyond,” wrote Collins. “Snow covered our campuses and students were engaged in learning in classroom settings. Our athletics teams were practicing, and the dining halls, cafes, and snack bars were abuzz with activity. The pandemic was still something that was happening in China and just a whisper of its threat was beginning to pass through the United States.”
Collins’s letter went on, “Today, as I announce that I am a finalist for this new position, our landscape is entirely different. I am starkly aware of this.”
“Please know that I am still fighting as hard as I can for NVU. I am so humbled by the outpouring of support from all corners of the NVU community and from beyond. You have made your voices heard and while there is still a rough road ahead your efforts have already ensured a path forward for NVU,” wrote Collins.
Her message noted, “You can continue to support NVU’s future by sharing the #NorthernVermontStrong video and your stories far and wide. Continue speaking out about how critical NVU is for access to higher education in northern Vermont. Let the people know that NVU is a critical economic engine driving $113 million into the regional economy. Stay focused. Stay steady.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.