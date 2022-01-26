MONTPELIER — Northern Vermont University interim president Dr. John W. Mills told the Vermont State Colleges System’s trustees this week that he has been actively networking with business leaders, organizations and schools in the communities where NVU has its two campuses, Lyndon Center and Johnson.
He said he’s also been invited to speak at three civic service organizations, adding, “I’ve actually been coerced into joining two of them, so no good deed goes unpunished! In every case, the institutions were very, very thankful to hear what we are doing.”
“It’s been a very positive experience,” Mills said. “This is a viable and strong program moving ahead; they are all excited about the direction we are headed in, there hasn’t been any negativity at all.”
Mills has made appearances at most area high schools to connect with administrators.
New Business-Education Program Taking Off
Mills also updated the board on the Learning and Working Community program begun under his predecessor, Dr. Elaine Collins’s lead, to interface academic programs with real-world experience with area businesses.
He said 27 students took part in the new program over the summer and 39 in the fall, “and so that program is turning out to be a big success.
“We’re adding new companies and new people every day to that partnership,” said Mills, saying its workforce development potential is very positive.
NVU spokesperson Sylvia Plumb explained, “NVU envisioned the Learning and Working Community in late spring/early summer 2020. Since that time, we’ve secured the largest single gift in VSCS history, hired a coordinator for the program, and awarded two rounds of internship stipends to students.
“Over the summer and again this fall, we’ve given a total of $127,000 to 66 students to put their skills to work for area schools, nonprofits and businesses,” Plumb noted. “The students gain practical experience and are paid for their work, and area organizations gain skilled workers, which helps to solve workforce needs. We are working to develop partnerships with more than 23 business, nonprofits and organizations to develop even more internships for these students.”
Students Back On Campuses
During the presidents’ reports to the board, Mills shared that students were returning to campuses this week.
NVU’s first week for the spring term was remote to limit in-person interactions to try to contain COVID cases.
He said as of Monday, three students who had tested positive were in isolation, “… and I’m sure we’ll end up with a few more today.”
Mills said there have been some challenging moments with COVID affecting basketball teams and leading to cancellations.
But a silver lining was that NVU has been able to find some other itinerant teams who were looking for pickup games to fit in, and a few unscheduled games were played as a result while minding COVID safety precautions and protocols, with NVU winning a few of those add-on games.
Navigating the pandemic — and college — remains a challenge across the VSCS, the college presidents reported this week to the trustees.
Plumb said, “Like every college in the nation, the pandemic is top of mind. Students were asked to do pre-arrival testing and were given test kits upon arrival as well. We continue our regular PCR testing for those students and employees who are either symptomatic or who have reason to believe they’ve been exposed.
“We’ve launched a #StayHealthyNVU campaign on our campuses to encourage booster shots, masking, and other health and safety measures. Booster shots are now required for students by the VSCS residential halls.”
Mills said there was excitement as students returned to the campuses and that enrollment is steady. He gave a “huge shout out to the legislature who supported scholarships for critical education,” saying enrollment in the early childhood education program “has really jumped dramatically because of the support that’s been given to those programs.”
Plumb said, “Spring enrollment is currently in line with same time last year and in line with our expectations.”
“Our out-of-state enrollments are still very strong, and they are up significantly this year. Students from out-of-state want to be here, and they are a significant driver of tuition revenue because of what they pay to be here,” shared Mills.
While applications for the fall term are up, too, over last year, Mills said, “But of course, you don’t count them until you get the head in the bed for a residential colleges.”
CCV Update
The Community College of Vermont (CCV) will be the only autonomous institution remaining under the VSCS once the merger of Castleton, NVU and VTC is completed in the summer of 2023.
CCV President Joyce Judy this week updated the Board of the VSCS on the start of the semester for the statewide community college system, saying enrollment is up about 3 percent with nearly 5,000 students.
“Our enrollment is strong,” reported Judy.
“We are not seeing pent-up energy for in-person classes … we put out our course list and also the format and students get to choose … we ended up adding a lot of online classes and canceling a lot of in-person classes because people were not enrolling.”
Of the CCV enrollment, 72 percent is in online classes, reported Judy. “It’s an interesting time for us, pre-COVID, 45 percent of our classes were online, now it’s 72 … it is something we’re keeping very close tabs on.” She reported that that trend is being seen nationwide for community college enrollments.
Judy said in the fall CCV had not required students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and now CCV is requiring that. She said “I’m pleased to say we had very little push-back and very few requests for exemptions.”
The spring semester for CCV began this Monday.
“We are strongly recommending all faculty and staff to be vaccinated,” added Judy. “I feel like we are doing the best we can,” she said, and added that masking is required at CCV facilities statewide.
