LYNDON CENTER — The Vermont State College System has been through the wringer this year.
First, a proposal to close NVU and the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College in the spring imploded and led to the resignation of the system’s former Chancellor Jeb Spaulding, whose forecast for a fiscal crisis made markedly worse by COVID-9, painted a grim picture.
Then, like educational institutions the world over, NVU had to pivot quickly to all remote instruction, send students home, and return residential room and board fees at a $5 million cost.
In rapid turnaround, the VSCS schools enjoyed a groundswell of community support and a statewide commitment to do whatever it takes to secure tens of millions of bridge funding for next year to get through the fiscal crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Committees of local citizens representing the backbone of Northern Vermont joined with faculty, students and alum in trying to chart a path forward that sustains NVU for future generations.
NVU President Dr. Elaine Collins spokesperson Sylvia Plumb sat down for an interview in recent day to take a pulse of where things are, and get a look ahead to the fall semester, which will look very different than college as usual.
Forecast for new and returning students
“It’s far too early to tell,” Collins said. “I think that across the board, across the system, across the nation, people are feeling uncertain around the COVID pandemic. Until some of these issues are sorted out, our hope is that we will be returning.”
A number of things will have to be very different to ensure health and safety, including athletic programs, she noted. And information is coming in all the time - and changing.
“People are kind of waiting,” said Collins. “I can say that our applications and deposits are continuing to grow.”
“We’re really looking forward to hosting our summer SOAR (Student Orientation, Advising, and Resources),” said Collins of the welcome program for incoming new students, which is usually in person, but this year will be presented in a digital, interactive format.
That program began on Wednesday on both campuses and runs through July with virtual meetings between student leaders, faculty, and more to connect students with their NVU toolbox. Virtual parent meetings are also being offered.
Hoping To Draw More Local Students
One of the target groups NVU is hoping to interest in attending in the fall term are students from Vermont who may be looking for a closer-to-home option.
NVU is advertising to try to lure in that group of students who may help to boost numbers for the fall. Specific enrollment figures were not provided but Collins said it’s between the best and worst case scenarios laid out by the State Treasurer.
The “best case” scenario is 9 percent down and the “worst case” is 45 percent down. One thing is certain: the numbers will be down, Collins confirmed.
“We’re in that mid-range,” she said, adding, “The numbers will be softer … Across the nation we were told the numbers would be down about 25 percent.”
NVU is seeing strong registrations of returning students.
“A lot of the students are very anxious to return. They are really anxious to get back to NVU,” said Collins, “They want to have a more normal life.”
“Anecdotally, I can say for sure we have definitely heard that there are students who are interested in staying closer to home because of the uncertainty,” Collins said. “We are anticipating that we will be recruiting those students for sure.”
“We present a lot of great opportunities,” Collins said. “I guess the challenge right now is to really work with students to help them maintain their college degree programs to stay on track.”
Task Force Recommendations For NVU
Collins said this week that a list of recommendations recently made public from a task force working to sustain NVU in Northern Vermont are in the process of early implementation.
Some of those steps can be taken more quickly and others are longer-range and will require more faculty input, for example.
Those ideas include “co-locating” some businesses onto campuses of NVU, both of which have surplus space, and seeing internship opportunities right on the university grounds for students in a range of possible fields.
Collins emphasized that NVU hopes to hear from more businesses with ideas, and that the list is not capped at the initial group of 25 who signed onto a letter of support. “In short, it’s a way to really connect students and faculty to career professionals in their own workplace.”
The idea is called the Learning and Working Community, and Collins said there is faculty buy-in. The idea came from an NVU faculty member serving on the task force.
Return To Campus
When students return to campus later this summer, every dorm student will have their own single room, said Collins. Masks will be required, too.
“We have very strong guidance coming in right now from the governor’s office related to testing,” said Collins. “Things change daily, hourly… Safety is our first priority.”
Plumb said the fall semester is scheduled to begin on August 18 - a week earlier than originally planned. “We will then move into an accelerated push through the semester, with no October break, to an early end with a return home for Thanksgiving break and remote exams to complete the semester. The number of instruction hours has not changed,” she said.
Faculty are planning for a range of scenarios — from in-person instruction to hybrid to fully remote, Plumb said.
Statistics
NVU is critical to higher education in the northern tier of Vermont. Not only is NVU an economic driver for the region, contributing an estimated $113 million annually, NVU provides access to quality higher education in the northern tier of Vermont. A college education is a vital element in breaking generational poverty.
· NVU provides vital access for Vermonters pursuing higher education.
· Nearly half of NVU’s students are first in their family to attend college.
· 70% of NVU’s students are Vermonters and 76% of NVU Online students are in-state.
· NVU serves the highest number of Pell-eligible students in the entire Vermont State Colleges System – 46% of NVU’s students are Pell-eligible.
· Without NVU, many of the most-vulnerable students will choose not to attend college rather than go elsewhere in the state or out of state.
· NVU graduates are educators and teachers, mental health and substance abuse counselors, social service providers, business owners, and creative sector workers in the northern tier of Vermont and throughout the state.
