LYNDON CENTER — A typo in a job posting, as well as employment contracts for students who work as resident assistants (RA) at Northern Vermont University (NVU) incorrectly stated the amount of pay for that role on campus, doubling the actual pay of $2,400 a year.
The group, who also receive a room in a residence hall as part of their compensation, were informed of the error, but some have been protesting, hoping to see the originally agreed-to sum of $4,800 for the school year honored.
RAs were told in the spring semester that the role would pay twice that figure, or $2,400/semester, according to Pat Hamilton, a former student at NVU and a former RA, who left that position earlier this week, he wrote in an email notifying the newspaper about the situation.
“I’m writing in regards to a contract situation involving every RA on staff that I deem to be unethical,” Hamilton wrote.
Hamilton shared with the newspaper a screenshot of a message he received in early June from Caitlin J. Wilkins, the assistant director of Student Life at the time, informing new RAs that, “I’m emailing to let you know there was a typo in the ‘21-‘22 RA contracts. The RA stipend for first-year RAs is $2,400 per year, not per semester.”
He said the most recent email he had about the situation followed a late August staff meeting, and Hamilton noted that a total of 16 RAs are affected by the incorrect compensation being initially communicated in the student job offers.
That email was from Jonathan Davis, the dean of students for NVU, who wrote to the RAs concerned on Sept. 2, a few days after an Aug. 31 meeting with the group. He wrote, “I am increasing your stipends by $500 each for the 2021 fall semester due to a temporary (professional) staffing shortage and preexisting contract process deficiencies… Thank you for your continued excellent work supporting the education and well-being of your peers.”
Hamilton responded, saying, “This is great news, thank you! Is the possibility of honoring our original contracts still something that’s under consideration?”
He said at the Aug. 31 meeting that Davis “seemed to have no idea” about the pay situation. “He said at the meeting he would run our concerns, including pay, to people above him. It was not clear to me who that would be. He then announced we were getting a $500 stipend increase based on the staffing shortage, this put more responsibility on the RA staff than originally intended. While a nice gesture, the additional $500 still left us all $1,900 short of what we applied for, and I would add that the $500 was not making up for the correction, it was to make up for the pro staff shortage.”
“Beyond that, there is no plan I know of to right anything,” said Hamilton. “I have an email from the dean apologizing for the mix-up, but saying there is nothing they can do. As for me, I left (the RA job) primarily because of this. I’m not from Vermont and did miss Massachusetts and personal relationships there. However, I was highly stressed because the gap in pay meant I had to take another job, and come up with a large sum of money over the winter and that stress is why I deemed it necessary to leave the school.”
He said he has reached out to the Vermont Attorney General over the matter, as well as the Vermont Department of Labor, “to see what can be done to get the promised amount of pay.”
Sylvia Plumb, NVU’s spokeswoman, on Wednesday said, “An error was discovered in the RA agreements early this past summer. As soon as it was discovered, the students were notified and asked to acknowledge receipt, at which point they had the option to continue or decline the position.”
“On the matter of professional staff, like so many organizations, we do have vacancies we are working to fill,” directing job seekers to the NVU website,” she said.
