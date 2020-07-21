LYNDON CENTER — Every member of the Northern Vermont University community will report daily health symptoms and temperatures through their smartphones this year.
And every student returning to campus will be tested for COVID-19 twice, first on their return, and then a week later.
NVU will have medical professionals administering the testing simultaneously on both campuses next month during the two intake days, and students will self-administer the less-invasive swab test, according to Dean of Students Jonathan Davis.
A company out of Cambridge, Mass., has been contracted for the tests, said Davis.
The daily health screening app, which the university and other Vermont State College Systems schools plan to deploy when students return in three weeks, has been ordered through the CastleBranch company. It is not yet delivered to NVU to begin rolling out, university officials said this week.
All measures such as the app to monitor everyone’s temperatures and travel information daily, testing for COVID-19, deep cleaning and additional custodial staff and more will be paid for through millions of dollars in pandemic relief funds the state colleges system has received and which must be used by December of this year, said NVU President Dr. Elaine Collins.
The funds flowed through the relief provided to the State of Vermont.
According to Sylvia Plumb, the university’s director of marketing and communications, “NVU has incurred $2.2 million COVID-related expenses to date and anticipates another $1.5 million through December for a grand total of $3.7 million.”
“The major expense categories include student refunds from the spring semester for room, board, and cancelled student travel, remote/hybrid instruction, increased sanitation and PPE, facility renovations, and health screening/medical support,” she said.
Davis, during a Zoom interview on Monday morning - with Collins and Plumb - explained that the use of the app is part of the university’s COVID-19 compliance program.
The app has an acronym to explain how it operates, and the four words spell T.E.A.M., explained Davis.
The T stands for Temperature screening, the E for Education, the A for attestations, and the M for monitor and report.
To start, NVU will have everyone report in with temperatures and the other information before coming to campus, but Davis said, “We can collect two times (daily) if we need to.”
The app can also be used for messaging everyone on campus quickly if information about the health concerns including any trends the university observes needs to get out immediately.
Davis said the app also contains educational information including how to wear a mask properly and other videos to help with educating everyone about health and safety protocols for returning to in-person instruction amid the ongoing pandemic.
Collins said every step being taken to ensure compliance around guidelines from the Vermont governor and Department of Health as well as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The COVID-19 compliance efforts are aimed at keeping the entire community as safe as possible, she stressed.
“As President Collins mentioned, we are thrilled to be welcoming our students back this fall. Their health and safety - and the health and safety of the entire NVU community - is our top priority,” Plumb said. “While our faculty and students did an incredible job transitioning to remote learning for spring, for many students, there is no substitute for in-person instruction.”
She said hands-on learning is difficult to replicate remotely. “Additionally, educational institutions across the country and this is certainly true of NVU, found that remote instruction only exacerbated the inequities in our society - no internet lack of technology, more difficulty accessing support systems, and not having home environments conducive to online learning,” Plumb said.
More information on the app that NVU will be using to keep track of any possible symptoms for COVID-19 can be seen here: https://discover.castlebranch.com/covid-19-resources-cu/ .
Rural Campus = Room For Social Distancing
NVU’s campus footprint, with space to spare, is an asset during the pandemic to accomplish what’s called “de-densification,” noted Collins.
With limits on the numbers of people in classrooms and meeting spaces, and a decision to have all single dorm rooms, the university is fortunate to have room to spread out, officials said this week.
Deep cleaning protocols will be in place daily, said Collins, and additional custodial staff will be hired using the federal COVID relief funds. At a meeting last week of the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees’ executive committee, Collins reported about the use of electro static guns to help clear the air overnight during cleaning on campus.
The schools have canceled all international travel plans for the fall semester and “University domestic travel, including in-state and non-essential travel between campuses, is not permitted.”
Masks Mandated
Masks will be required of everyone.
Mask enforcement will take place, and everyone will be required to sign a health pledge that attests to their commitment to keeping the community safe, said Davis.
Davis said, “We will hold students accountable … We will hold each other accountable.”
Students will only be able to not have masks on in their single dorm rooms.
Collins said the university is monitoring the situation around the pandemic daily.
Should Vermont see a spike, the university is ready to pivot, Collins said, to online instruction once again, but they believe it is safe to re-open on Aug. 18 for instruction with the many steps in place she and her team have outlined.
“It’s safe to re-open in Vermont,” said Collins.
She said nationally 56 percent of colleges and universities do plan to open with in-person instruction, saying, “So we at NVU are not the outliers.”
“Many of them are choosing in-person,” Collins said of the national higher ed picture she’s been tracking.
Only 9 percent of higher education institutions plan to be fully online, noted Collins, while 30 percent plan a hybrid model for the return to the fall semester.
NVU is still taking applications, said Plumb, and, importantly, they’re still coming in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.