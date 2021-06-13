LYNDON CENTER — Problems with Northern Vermont University (NVU) graduates being able to get their caps and gowns in time for the two-campus university’s second annual all-virtual commencement led some graduates to face the disappointment of not having an in-person graduation, and not even having their symbolic regalia in which to celebrate their achievements at home.
Adrianne Hutchin, who graduated this spring, said that though a university spokeswoman — who was interviewed by the newspaper in mid-May just before the virtual commencement weekend for the Johnson and Lyndon campuses of NVU, who said the hiccup had been resolved and staff had gone to great lengths to make sure all the graduates would have their robes — that did not in fact happen for everyone.
In relation to the university spokeswoman saying the situation had been resolved and the final robes were en route via overnight mail to ensure all students would have their graduation regalia in time, Hutchin said in a recent email to the newspaper, “I am afraid that you have been misled where the robes are concerned. Not all the graduating seniors received their robes. Only those who were at Lyndon (on-campus) and able to pick them up or those who were able to get to the Johnson campus received them.”
“I know of at least two individuals who did not receive them. They live out-of-state. One was on campus, but when the robes were picked up at the store, his was not among them,” Hutchin said. “I am being told that pretty much anyone who lived out-of-state did not receive the robes they ordered, or the hoods.”
Hutchin continued, “I, myself have not received my hoods. I graduated (during the recent virtual commencement) with full honors and was not able to wear my hoods for my family celebration.
“We were specifically told to order these items by phone and a good deal of time in advance to be sure they would arrive on time,” continued Hutchin.
“I am the one who reached out, repeatedly, to the manager of the NVU Johnson bookstore and found out that the robes were not going to make it on time. I have been the nontraditional student representative in the Student Government Association for the past year.
“As such, I felt it was my duty to find out what was going on with our robes. Jeremy at the bookstore told me that it was ‘not my problem’ when I asked him what the seniors who had ordered gowns and would not receive them on time were to do,” said Hutchin. “We worked incredibly hard through an unprecedented world crisis to persevere and graduate. The least we deserved was the robes and hoods we paid for and were assured that they would arrive on time.”
Hutchin said, “One of my classmates actually had to order a robe on Amazon as was advised by the college in an email. I apologize for the lengthy email. I just wanted you to know the truth.”
When contacted about Hutchin’s comments being sent to the newspaper following a May 14 article in which the university spokeswoman said the issue had been resolved for all NVU students, the university’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Sylvia Plumb, in recent days said in a statement to the newspaper, “NVU is incredibly proud of our 2021 graduates. This class made it through an unprecedented academic year. We are so proud of them and so pleased we were able to celebrate them at our virtual commencements in May.
“Unfortunately, due to supply chain issues and an unprecedented volume of orders, some students faced issues with delivery of their robes and optional hoods,” she noted. “This is incredibly disappointing to all involved.”
Plumb stated, “Traditionally, the ordering of regalia is handled by the students and the bookstore. When we learned that there were delivery delays for the robes and supply chain issues for the hoods, NVU staff jumped in to determine what was going on and how to solve the problem. Staff worked with every student they heard from to ensure they were shipped a robe or one was arranged for pickup. This involved getting robes to students on and off campus, within Vermont and out of state. Since graduation weekend, we have not heard from graduates who did not receive their robes.
“We did learn that the company that provides the hoods to the bookstore had an unprecedented volume of individual orders and they were not able to fulfill the orders in time,” said Plumb. “We ask graduates to be in touch with the Provost’s Office at NVU if they did not receive their regalia. We will help facilitate a resolution.”
The university spokeswoman had earlier said the situation had affected several dozen students.
Another recent graduate, Kate Henriques, also a student at the Lyndon NVU campus, said at the time of graduation, “I know all about this situation. It has been insanely frustrating for seniors at Lyndon. There has been neither organization nor communication.
“It is so sad that this has happened. From what I know, the company who runs the bookstores on both campuses decided that since Lyndon didn’t make as much money, they would close it and keep Johnson’s open,” explained Henriques on Wednesday. “Now we are forced to deal with them in any sort of bookstore dealings.”
She said in the days just before her graduation, “A big issue was that the manager of the Johnson bookstore left and they were the person administrators were communicating with. This whole situation highlights the lack of control and communication issues that NVU has as a whole. It is insane how much money we had to pay and I may not even get my hood on time.”
The online commencement for Lyndon was May 16.
