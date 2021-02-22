Northern Vermont University is reporting a fifth positive COVID-19 case. This case involves a commuter student on the Lyndon campus. This case was fully expected since it is directly connected to a positive case reported earlier in the week. The student has been isolating at home since the related case was suspected. NVU has completed its own internal contact tracing and is working with the Vermont Department of Health on any next steps should they arrive.
As of Feb. 19, NVU has conducted 2,950 COVID-19 tests since Jan. 1 and reports a total of five positive results: three on the Lyndon campus (one residential student from the initial arrival testing and two commuter students, one of whom tested off-site) and two commuting students on the Johnson campus who tested at off-site testing centers.
The NVU community is keeping the NVU Health Pledge and health and safety protocols top of mind and participates in regular testing, which is available multiple times a week.
NVU joins the Vermont Department of Health in asking community members to answer VT-DOH calls if contacted — this is to protect people’s health and to contain spread of the virus. COVID-19 information is at healthvermont.gov/covid19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.