NVU Seeing Stable Enrollment, 66 Student Registrations Ahead Of This Time Last Year
Check-in amid the pandemic at NVU when a socially-distanced check-in for the start of the semester was conducted. Enrollment at NVU for the incoming fall semester is stable, and up about 66 students at press time. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LYNDON CENTER — Northern Vermont University is seeing stable enrollment - with registrations ticking about 66 students ahead of this time last year - heading into the fall semester for the 2022-23 academic year, which will be the final year for NVU - soon to be merged with Castleton University and the Vermont Technical College into the new Vermont State University effective July 1, 2023.

In an email on Wednesday from Interim Dean of Enrollment for NVU Victoria J. Dutcher, said, “Total headcount enrollment per registrations so far is at 1,350, up 66 students from this time last year.”

