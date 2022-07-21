NVU Seeing Stable Enrollment, 66 Student Registrations Ahead Of This Time Last Year

Check-in amid the pandemic at NVU when a socially-distanced check-in for the start of the semester was conducted. Enrollment at NVU for the incoming fall semester is stable, and up about 66 students at press time. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDON CENTER — Northern Vermont University is seeing stable enrollment - with registrations ticking about 66 students ahead of this time last year - heading into the fall semester for the 2022-23 academic year, which will be the final year for NVU - soon to be merged with Castleton University and the Vermont Technical College into the new Vermont State University effective July 1, 2023.
In an email on Wednesday from Interim Dean of Enrollment for NVU Victoria J. Dutcher, said, “Total headcount enrollment per registrations so far is at 1,350, up 66 students from this time last year.”
For the summer program enrollment at NVU, Dutcher stated, “Total headcount enrollment is at 654 students, up 29 students from this time last summer. There is an increase in returning students and new graduate, undergraduate and online students.”
Dutcher said first-year deposits are at 267 - an increase of three compared to this time last year. New transfer deposits are at 57, down four from this time last year.
“Since we are still actively working with new transfer students, we will see more transfer deposit and registration activity in the coming weeks, Dutcher said.
“New graduate students continue to apply, deposit and register at much higher rates than last year,” said Dutcher. “New master’s registrations are up 13 students from last year, and with an applicant pool that continues to grow, we anticipate new master’s registrations to continue go up accordingly.”
NVU Director of Marketing and Communications Sylvia Plumb, “Both campuses (at Lyndon Center and Johnson) combined are seeing an increase of 40 new first-year students registered for fall compared to the same time in 2020. At Johnson, the number of first-year students currently registered for fall is down 3 students from this time last year and at Lyndon up 5 from last year.”
Plumb went on, saying, “Overall, for NVU, with returning students currently included, there is an increase in overall registrations for the fall term of 37 students compared to the same time last fall.”
She said, “Admissions numbers go through a lot of fluctuation at this time of year as we register students for the fall semester. At this point in time, our enrollment today is 1,400 compared to 1,375 on July 21, 2021.”
