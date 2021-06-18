LYNDON CENTER — Officials at Northern Vermont University will require students pursuing an on-campus education at NVU to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
The plan is to mandate vaccinations once the FDA gives permanent approval of the vaccines. Sylvia Plumb, director of Marketing and Communications at NVU, said in an email that officials don’t know when that will be. It is possible that approval could be given by the fall when the next semester commences at the university.
Currently, the vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have emergency use authorization only, and under that designation over 80 percent of Vermonters eligible for the vaccines have received them.
Like NVU, many organizations that are talking about mandating vaccines are waiting for the FDA to give its official approval. Plumb said there are legal implications with trying to require vaccines not approved by the FDA.
When the mandate at the university is implemented it will be handled the same way as current proof of vaccination requirements for on-campus students. For the upcoming school year, vaccinations required include Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis), MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), hepatitis B, chickenpox (varicella) vaccine and meningococcal conjugate vaccine.
“Requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is an extension of these existing requirements,” said Plumb. “Vaccinations against common communicable diseases help protect students living and working together in close quarters.”
The school does allow for medical and religious exemptions to its vaccination policy for students, and those exemptions will be allowed for the COVID vaccine as well, Plumb said. Gaining an exemption on religious grounds requires the student to review educational material from the Vermont Department of Health about immunizations that notes the risks of not getting the vaccine to the student and to those around the student.
Faculty and staff will not be required to be vaccinated to be on campus.
“We are not mandating vaccinations for faculty and staff at this time, given the high rate of vaccination by Vermonters and the lower likelihood of employees contracting COVID-19 in the workplace,” Plumb said.
Entering campus buildings this summer will require people who have not been vaccinated to wear masks. If distance can be maintained outside, no masks are necessary. Plumb said NVU officials intend to trust people to make the right mask decision.
“NVU is relying on the honor system for faculty, staff and students,” she said.
The vaccination and mask requirements are the same at both NVU campuses, Lyndon and Johnson. Vermont Technical College in Randolph also will require student vaccinations.
Community College of Vermont will not require students to be vaccinated “at this time,” CCV President Heather Weinstein wrote June 14th in a letter on the college website.
“As a non-residential college, CCV does not require proof of vaccinations except in certain state-mandated programs,” she noted.
The University of Vermont last week announced mandatory vaccination for students (but not faculty and staff) returning in the fall.
