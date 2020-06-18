LYNDON CENTER — An 8-page report with recommendations on how to make Northern Vermont University stronger and to preserve the institution for future generations was published on Thursday by the NVU Strong Advisory Committee.
Two of the group members, Katherine Sims, director of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, and Beth Foy of Johnson, presented the report on Thursday morning via Zoom. It was released publicly immediately after.
The group is calling for a transformation to make NVU into a “Learning-Working Community.”
Sims said the plans are aimed at strengthening the region’s economy and workforce development needs, maximizes the use of the campuses and is aimed at reducing the costs of earning a college degree.
The report says the idea is to provide work experiences for NVU students, through partnerships with local institutions to train future employees, and meet labor needs.
NVU, under the committee’s recommendations, is poised to become a workforce training partner with as many as two dozen Vermont industries and organizations who have signed onto a pledge showing their interest and support - and to help students earn degrees with real life skills and links to promising employment, at a faster, more affordable pace.
The two-campus university, a merger in 2018 of the former Lyndon and Johnson State Colleges, was in jeopardy when in mid-April the former Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) chancellor, Jeb Spaulding, proposed shuttering NVU altogether, along with the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College (VTC) in the wake of more than $5.1 million in refunds due to students from the residential campuses for room and board during the COVID-19 crisis.
That recommendation was rescinded, but the fiscal crisis remains - and is not only connected to Coronavirus, but to declining demographics and the need to right-size, re-think, and create a unique niche that will put a strong foundation back underneath NVU.
The group is recommending a year-round calendar to allow for accelerated degree programs including a 3-year degree program along with certification training programs to meet workforce needs for employers in the region.
Sims said the group is recommending de-centralizing and making cuts to the chancellor’s office to save costs.
The group also asked that grants through the Vermont Student Assistance Center (VSAC) be reserved for students who pursue their higher education in Vermont, a call that has been heard before through bills introduced but not so far passed in the Legislature to try to keep those dollars - and students - in the state.
Recommendations
NVU President Elaine Collins provided an overview of the committee’s report in a media-only, second Zoom briefing after the committee offered its report.
Collins said broadening the university’s focus from traditional-aged students is critical, and NVU has done some of that work with NVU Online and graduate programs, but she said the university has to re-imagine its future.
She said by 2026, there will be even more demographic pressures on higher education in the Northeast.
Work experience will be integrated into academic programs at NVU, explained Collins.
“When I talk about the learning and working community, I look at it in three ways … we already have forged many area partnerships with businesses and non profits … what this does is formalize those,” said Collins.
Internships will be “a more intense commitment,” more akin to student teacher experiences,” said Collins.
“The second one is thinking about cooperative types of partnerships,” said Collins. She said in some cases students have been so sought after to work in ski resorts they have been “snapped up” before completing their degrees.
Collins said the third leg in the learning-working community plan is to “reduce our footprint … to right size,” by repurposing some space on the campuses to be put into motion for employers alongside student programs.
Businesses Moving Onto Campus
NVU is inviting partnering businesses to move onto campus to have those career opportunities right on campus. She said the university has 25 organizations and businesses interested in that, “there is that kind of interest and excitement.”
An analysis of the available space on both the Lyndon and Johnson campuses for businesses to occupy is being undertaken now, said Collins.
“In our discussions with organizations, a couple of them are now at the point where we’re talking about square footage needs,” said Collins. “We’re kind of going back to the drawing board to make sure it all works together.”
Collins said some of the possible business partnerships on campus could happen as quickly as the fall semester. “There are a few that are interested as soon as possible.”
The committee also is recommending that a minimum of four athletic programs across the two campuses be identified for potential closure.
Another step recommended by the committee is that employee wages and benefits be adjusted working with the unions to help achieve needed savings.
Collins said the university now has the opportunity to sell resources not being used, or to lease to working partners “to reduce our footprint and make serious good use of our facilities … and obviously provide students with the opportunity to just walk down the hall and get engaged with an industry that they have not been able to before.”
“The reality of the situation, and this cannot be altered … We are under-funded, nobody is saying ‘Gee, they cried wolf,’ … nobody is saying that anymore,” said Collins of the need for more state funding for public higher ed in Vermont.
