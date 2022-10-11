Earlier this summer, faculty, staff, and five students from Northern Vermont University-Lyndon resumed the opportunity of a lifetime to chase storms in tornado alley.

Since 2019, Lyndon has participated in the SUNY Oswego Storm Forecasting and Observation Program. The trip was canceled during the summers of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The storm chasing program is designed for students to apply concepts from the classroom to the forecasting and observation of convective storms. Students at Lyndon also receive one college credit toward their atmospheric sciences degree.

