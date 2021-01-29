LYNDON CENTER - Students are returning to Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon and Johnson campuses by today , said Dean of Students Jonathan Davis.

And Dr. Elaine Collins told the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees that new starts are up for the spring semester by 39 percent for NVU overall compared with last year this time. There is not a total spring enrollment yet, that figure is captured for the census on March 15.

