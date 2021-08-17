LYNDON CENTER — Northern Vermont University (NVU) on Tuesday announced a partnership with Kingdom County Productions (KCP) to house the Semester Cinema project begun by KCP Founder Jay Craven at Marlboro College.
Semester Cinema is about to commence its seventh film semester involving students from multiple colleges and universities to work on an original film that will include inspiration from Vermont citizens. This is the first time the program will be based at NVU. It will portray the first published African American poet who lived in Southern Vermont, the Green Mountain Boys and their leader, and famous figures from the time of the American Revolution.
The feature film project will see an estimated 40 students, including from NVU, taking part in the semester-long production of a film to be titled “Lost Nation.”
“Students from colleges across the country will work together during a film-intensive semester that includes classes, workshops and production of an ambitious feature film for national release — right in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom,” stated an NVU announcement.
Craven, artist Shanta Lee Gander, NVU’s Issac Eddy, and NVU alum Austin Pellegrino participated in a press conference Tuesday morning over Zoom with NVU Director of Marketing and Communications Sylvia Plumb to share details of the film project and NVU being the new home base for Semester Cinema.
So far, a total of 30 students from multiple colleges and universities have enrolled in the next Semester Cinema.
The NVU release noted, “The film, which features a multi-racial narrative, is set during the American Revolution in Vermont, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, Montreal and London. The principal characters include larger-than-life schemer, dreamer, and Vermont founding father, Ethan Allen, along with Lucy Terry Prince and Abijah Prince — a pioneering poet and an intrepid backcountry entrepreneur who were among the first free, Black settlers to Vermont.”
Craven will be the director and filmmaker and writer Elena Greenlee will be the producer.
“’Lost Nation’ will capture an indelible moment that conveys the complexity and power of the American Dream,” said Craven, “and the challenge to fulfill the promise of the American Revolution.”
Semester Cinema starts with a week at the Sundance Film Festival followed by seven weeks of classes, workshops, and pre-production, and then six weeks of production.
Students participate by taking a full-credit “semester away” from their home college, similar to study abroad. Colleges that plan to send students to participate in the 2022 semester include Wellesley College, Mount Holyoke, Skidmore, Hamilton, Bates, Kenyon, Spelman, Hobart, Sarah Lawrence, Swarthmore, Middlebury, Bennington, Boston University, University of California at Berkeley and Northern Vermont University.
“Students are already gathering online to discuss the story,” said Craven. He said the film and semester’s work will play out on Nantucket island in Massachusetts and in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
Nantucket will serve as the setting for colonial Philadelphia, said Craven, “and then we will shoot for about four weeks in the NEK; it’s the most ambitious project we have undertaken through the program.”
Pellegrino, an alum of NVU who took part in the 2019 Semester Cinema, said the semester-long film experience was life-changing for him.
“I am super grateful for the opportunity,” said Pellegrino. “The professors were incredible and turned out to be our peers,” helping students to build both professional skills and importantly, their confidence, during the intensive film semester.
He went on to work in New York City and today operates his own production company based in Littleton, N.H.
Craven announced that two full scholarships for the semester-long project have been awarded to NVU students. Each is worth $25,500. One of the students is from Bradford and the other is from Gorham, N.H.
Another scholarship went to a Barnet resident who attends attends Boston University’s School of Fine Arts.
Eddy, a member of the NVU faculty, said students will leave the semester-long program “with a portfolio of their own works to show to other folks and to start applying it to many different fields in the performing arts. This is exactly the type of thing we want to foster here … I think it is so incredibly exciting we are able to house this project at NVU.”
Craven said Gander is helping the script development to honor “a story where representation of Vermont’s early African American population is central.” He said the program has extended invitations to students from two historically black colleges, to have more diversity in the student body in addition to the cast of professionals working with and consulting the upcoming project.
“We are working to have a diverse student body,” said Craven, who said the project will see “us test ourselves as we approach this critical issue … our intent is to demonstrate that Vermont was racially diverse from day one … there were were hundreds of African American people living in Vermont at the time of its inception and we also know that Vermont was the first state to abolish slavery, although it was far from a perfect program.”
