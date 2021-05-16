LYNDONVILLE — Because of the ongoing pandemic, graduates of Northern Vermont University-Johnson and Lyndon tossed their mortarboards on their own - during virtual commencement ceremonies held the weekend.
A total of 182 students graduated from NVU-Lyndon on Sunday.
The online celebrations featured countdown clocks, a website and the ability for friends and family to offer chat congratulations during the live-streamed events and personalized web pages for every graduate.
One of the first messages to pop in during the chat while music played for the introduction was for Carter MacKay, congratulating him on earning his college degree.
“Should’ve been in person,” noted one person wishing him well.
Another wrote, “You’ve made aunty proud!”
A photo of the mountain backdrop for the NVU campus in the Northeast Kingdom appeared during the musical introduction with photos of nature and the campus while the Lyndon Alma Mater song was performed by graduating senior Kate Henriques.
Henriques was called out by Ingrid Henriques, a family member, during the bagpipe music being performed for the virtual event as the alma mater for Lyndon was performed at the start of the commencement ceremony. She wrote, “There’s only one voice that strong and that’s Kate’s! 2021 is honored to have you sing the alma!”
Bill Morison, associate professor and chair of the business department, addressed graduates first, and congratulated the Class of 2021 for completing their degrees during such a difficult time.
He said many community members were sharing words of wisdom with graduates during the event.
President Dr. Elaine Collins offered the class remarks next.
“It’s a great day to be a Hornet, don’t you think?” asked Collins, noting that graduates would be going out into many parts of the country and world to share their talents and hard work. “To our graduates, I want to congratulate you and share with you how proud we are of your accomplishments.”
She noted that many of the graduates already have jobs or have been admitted into graduate programs, while others still are searching. Collins said the students’ NVU years will serve as their foundations for their futures. “You will succeed because you will build on what you know today, and you will not rest.”
Collins quoted poet William Butler Yates in noting the graduates’ thirst for knowledge and their futures to serve others with their education. “I know that you are filled with great excitement and purpose.”
“Eleanor Roosevelt reminds us that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams,” and she urged the Class of 2021 to believe in themselves, their dreams and to follow their ideals, noting, “Your dreams are worth the struggle.”
Morison noted, ‘The places you touch will be different because you were there.”
Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Sophie Zdatny congratulated graduates, too, and noted the disappointment of the pandemic and how it has impacted the class’s circumstances. She said, “That resilience will serve you well in the years ahead,” observing that the students had persevered to complete their studies amid the pandemic.
The chancellor noted that Diane Sawyer had spoken at her own commencement and had told students that it was okay to not know what you want to do with the rest of your lives, saying she found that comforting, “So I say to all of you that it’s okay to be uncertain about the future.”
Zdatny said, “Education is a great opener of doors” and of possibilities, and she urged students to embrace the opportunities that their educations will lead them to and to be open to them.
“The more challenging the path is the more likely it is to be rewarding in the long run,” Zdatny shared with students. She wished they find happiness, laughter and love, and said, “ultimately those are the most important things in life.”
Morison noted that many of the graduates are the first in their families to achieve a college degree.
Christian Kapoukranidis, a Class of 2021 member, addressed students as the class speaker.
He thanked his parents and brother, saying his family is cherishing the moment of his college graduation together. He grew up in Lyndonville, and noted that when he was growing up working in his family’s restaurant, The House of Pizza in Lyndonville, he had the opportunity to many times meet alum of Lyndon State College, and he could sense their deep pride in having attended the college.
Kapoukranidis said when he graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, he was not sure what to do next.
He said his family urged him to attend college after a year spent first pursuing another dream – becoming a motocross bike race driver and learning many important life lessons in so doing.
He said those lessons all helped him to grow as a person and to prepare for his college years at Lyndon.
“When the times get hard even during a pandemic, you have to double down,” he shared. He said students he attended NVU Lyndon with come from all walks of life: some returned after years away, others have returned after starting families and still others have served our nation and are veterans as well as college students.
Kapoukranidis said he has learned to understand the sense of pride that Lyndon alum have and which he witnessed over the years helping out at his family’s restaurant very near the NVU-Lyndon campus, because he now shares that deep sense of pride himself.
“At any moment that you shatter your expectations or your expectations shatter you,” take the time to reflect on the lessons learned, and grow from it, Kapoukranidis urged his fellow graduates, wishing the Class of 2021 the best in their futures.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design with a minor in photography.
Adrianne Hutchin was presented with the outstanding senior award during the commencement ceremony.
Sunday’s celebration marked the 109th graduating class from the Lyndon campus of the university and the class was welcomed into the alumni association of the institution.
Conferring Of Degrees
Students were asked to rise for the conferring of degrees, and through the authority of the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges, President Collins and Provost Nolan Atkins then asked candidates to be seated while their names were called.
Master degrees were conferred first, with degrees being shown and names called for each student.
Students earning undergraduate degrees were conferred next, both bachelors and associates degrees, by major.
Dr. Collins urged graduates to practice personal integrity, respect differences, communicate openly, to respect the property of others, to think critically and actively contribute in all that they do and to demonstrate compassion and personal responsibility, ending by saying it was her pleasure to present the Class of 2021, “Congratulations!”
“We can’t wait to see how your NVU education will light up your future!” said Morison.
NVU faculty members then shared well wishes for the finalé.
“Know that you are fierce, you are capable and you are awesome,” said Professor Pat Shine.
“You did it, despite a pandemic,” said Professor Ben Mirkin.
Guest Speaker
Sutton resident and author Dr. Henry S. Parker addressed the NVU-Lyndon graduating class during its online celebration which was held beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
“Dr. Henry S. Parker, author, professor, oceanographer, and expeditioner, is a writer of both fiction and non-fiction and an adjunct associate professor at Georgetown University’s School of Medicine. He lectures and publishes on threats to U.S. food and agriculture and on scientific and natural history topics, with a goal of communicating science to non-scientists,” NVU announced earlier this week.
The school noted, “Dr. Parker holds a Ph.D. in biological oceanography and was formerly a research manager and acting director of Homeland Security for the Agricultural Research Service of USDA. A former university professor of marine sciences, Dr. Parker has also been a U.S. Naval officer and deep-sea salvage diver, a seaweed farmer in the southern Philippines, and co-leader of an expedition that discovered and recovered remains of a seventeenth-century Spanish Manila galleon. He has enjoyed working with Northern Vermont University faculty and staff to encourage and support young writers.”
Parker’s Address
“Special thanks to the parents, family members, friends and other supporters who have made this day possible for today’s graduates,” began Parker, “Congratulations graduates!”
Parker said, “Today is a special day. The culmination of a lot of hard work, a few ups and downs, maybe even a bit of luck here and there … you have arrived together at one of the most important legs of your lifes’ journeys. Now what? We all ask ourselves that question at graduation.”
“When I finished college back at the dawn of time, I didn’t have a clue, but I ended up doing a lot of things,” Parker went on, ticking off a few of his career paths, and sharing his experiences. He said as a college freshman he had dreamed of becoming a marine biologist, and he was in the United States Navy which helped him to attend college. He shared that he was on the brink of flunking out and “made it through by the skin of my teeth.”
He switched his major to English, “Because another dream was to become a writer.”
Parker shared about how a friend urged him to attend the Navy’s underwater diving and salvage school to learn the trade so they could later embark on hunting for treasure sunken centuries ago.
It would be some time, and a few career steps before that dream to find sunken treasure would become a reality, shared Parker on Sunday.
He said things were going well in his career as a college professor when his old diving buddy called out of the blue about wanting him to join him as the co-director to hunt for treasure and a sunken Spanish galleon. “The proposed project was a risky long shot with an uncertain outcome. Treasure hunter isn’t an occupation that fits neatly into a professional resume.”
Parker noted that the opportunity, however, was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and he and his family including their two sons, embarked on the adventure.
“We found and recovered a trove,” of treasures including gold and gem, and National Geographic published a cover story about the project, and his sons got an education beyond anything they could have imagined, and Parker was offered his job back as a university professor, then he was offered a job with the federal government based on his experience.
Parker spent 14 years working for the government, then chose to retire from the federal government. “Colleagues and friends advised against this,” he said, but he was eager to return to his long held dream, writing, and he went on to publish his first novel and is at work on a second book and he is working to help encourage young writers.
“At first glance my career and life might seem like a hodge-podge … but each new endeavor flowed from and built upon the previous ones,” noted Parker, saying his liberal arts education helped him to be flexible and adaptable and to problem-solve. “It’s likely that your careers and lives will also be unpredictable.”
Parker said the students’ educations have given them the tools “to adapt to changing circumstances.”
“Pursue your dreams even if they have to be postponed,” said Parker, and he urged students to treat each job as though it’s the most important thing they’ve ever done. “Sticking with what’s comfortable seldom leads to growth.”
Parker said, “Sometimes the most fulfilling outcomes come when you least expect them.”
“Recognize and appreciate your support network including your family, friends, and even strangers who come into you life. Have faith that things will work out even when the deck is stacked against you,” said Parker. “Focus on the present and the future. Again, congratulations to all of you. Embrace those dreams.”
