NVU, VTC, Castleton Merger Advancing

MONTPELIER —Efforts continue on multiple fronts to realize the merger between Northern Vermont University, Castleton University and Vermont Technical College into a singe institution, to be named Vermont State University.
At the recent October meeting of the Vermont State Colleges System’s (VSCS) Board of Trustees’ Education, Personnel and Student Life (EPSL) Committee, Chancellor Sophie Zdatny delivered an update about the efforts to forge a single umbrella VSCS university from the merger of NVU in Lyndon and Johnson, Castleton and the VTC.
A consultant working with the VSCS on the transformation of the three institutions into a single university is also helping the board and administration with the crafting of the new brand and more for the remade system, for which the board recently approved the name Vermont State University.
The VSCS is at work to address system-wide overhauls beyond the merger of the three schools into the new statewide university.
The full board meets Monday in a hybrid format, in-person at the VSCS offices in Montpelier and virtually via Zoom. Meetings are also on YouTube.
Vaccinations To Be Required Of VSCS Staff
At the meeting, the VSCS leadership team also delivered to the board a COVID-19 update.
“General Counsel Patty Turley shared that the VSC anticipates being covered by the imminent OSHA rules implementing the President’s federal vaccine mandate for private employers with more than 100 employees,” according to the minutes. “The mandate will be applicable to VSC employees via Vermont’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.”
The record notes that final details should be available soon.
“It is anticipated the mandate will require all VSC employees to be vaccinated (including employees working remotely) and those with approved religious and medial exemptions will be required to test weekly,” the minutes state. “System Director of HR and Benefits Katrina Meigs discussed the work being done in preparation for the anticipated mandate, and the complexities of creating tracking mechanisms for collecting the proof of vaccinations, testing results and exemption records for employees.”
CCV President Joyce Judy “advised the Committee that students attending the Community College of Vermont for on-the-ground classes in the Spring 2022 semester will be required to be vaccinated or have an approved health or religious exemption.”
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee
The VSCS’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee also met Oct. 15, and the Student Inclusion Task Force for the state colleges introduced themselves to the committee and presented and read a proposed anti-racism pledge. The task force is made up of: Devyn Thompson, Tajae Edwards, Kevin McGreal, Rawniesha Davis and Sabra Ann Snyder, who addressed the committee and spoke to why the pledge and work is important to them.
“There was robust discussion amongst the Committee, students, faculty and staff about the importance of the proposed pledge,” the record shows.
The committee acted on a motion to “… recommend to the Board the support and adoption of the Anti-Racism Pledge proposed by the Student Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. The motion was approved unanimously.”
Students will present the pledge to the full VSCS Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 25.
