The VSCS Board of Trustee’s Executive Committee discussed the re-opening of the Vermont State Colleges System’s campuses - including Northern Vermont University’s (NVU) Lyndon - on Tuesday.
“It’s certainly been a challenge because the ground keeps moving and it continues to move,” said Chancellor Sophie Zdatny.
NVU President Dr. Elaine Collins reported the school is opening Aug. 18, with NVU Online, as well as campus courses and hybrid models. She said summer tutorials have been offered for students to “offer them some flexible options in terms of getting their skills ramped up.”
Collins was asked about enrollment and said a firm number is not yet ready. She said the determination about athletics plans for fall will likely impact some students’ decisions around attending next month.
Whether and how athletics will be permitted has the potential to reduce enrollment at Castleton University, as well, the board was advised by the interim president of Castleton University, Dr. Jonathan Spiro.
In a recent interview, Collins said enrollment so far was tracking between the best and worst case scenarios projected for the impact on higher education due to the pandemic.
An app will be used at NVU which will require students, staff and faculty to check in daily about any symptoms.
The app is being customized, but will be available for use for the fall term, trustees were informed on Tuesday.
Collins said, “Safety, obviously is foremost in our minds. However, our large (campus) footprint that everybody has referred to is actually a bonus right now,” for social distancing.
“As I mentioned before, the number of students we have allows us to put students in residential halls in singles and we can ensure that we are meeting social distancing guidelines,” explained Collins. “We are working as hard as we can to make it as safe as possible.”
She said the school signed a contract for testing, and that the contracted company has a fast turnaround for results and 3,000 tests were purchased.
The square footage of every classroom has been measured to ensure social distancing, and 10-feet of space between the instructor and students will be allocated, explained Collins.
“In some cases we are turning our larger meeting spaces into classrooms to be able to handle the larger classes and to ensure that we are meeting social distancing guidelines,” said Collins.
She said supplies of hand sanitizer and gloves and other sanitizing products recommended by the CDC are in hand and being rolled out across campus to ready for opening.
Collins said the college is hiring temporary custodial positions to ensure cleaning protocols can be carried out at both campuses.
She said 150 face shields have been ordered for faculty and staff.
HVAC systems will be turned “to the absolute max the systems can handle” to exchange air and ensure safety, said Collins and a system to help clear the air will be sprayed into rooms as part of nighttime cleaning routines.
Collins said Copley Hospital will record educational information about precautions around COVID-19 for staff and students to view.
Cloth masks have been ordered for both campuses, and tents will be set up outdoors for some returning to campus sessions to “address the aerosol issue.”
The executive teams are working with the communities of Johnson and Lyndon so the town officials are “cued in to what we are planning,” saying meetings are being planned to communicate the steps for re-opening.
Collins said NVU is also monitoring what is happening in neighboring states concerning the virus, and evacuation plans are being made in the event a shutdown is necessary.
Other VSCS School Plans
The VSCS system includes the Community College of Vermont (CCV) with campuses all over Vermont, as well as Castleton University, the Vermont Technical College and NVU, which has campuses in Lyndon and in Johnson.
CCV President Joyce Judy said some 700 courses will be offered this fall - many online and some online but with synchronous class meeting times for more of an on-the-ground experience with interaction between faculty and students, ” … so they have the experience of a classroom, but it’s online.”
“We also are offering some hybrid courses which are online and on the ground … certain art courses, certain ceramics courses which are very difficult to do without an on-ground portion,” she said.
Castleton University’s interim president, Dr. Jonathan Spito, said the university has decided to offer almost everything online next year, except for a handful of things that must be done in person, such as nursing clinical hours.
Residence halls will be open, however, Spiro said.
Students and faculty who have health concerns will be permitted to remain at home, which will help to reduce numbers and maintain safety on campus, Spiro said.
The Castleton president noted that the decision was made watching the spread of the virus in other parts of the country.
He said Castleton has “a few hundred students who will be coming from outside of Vermont and the safe counties the government has identified, or the periphery, we are very concerned about this influx … we are going to have some pretty strong safety protocols in place regarding masks, quarantining, testing, a safety pledge and so forth.”
VTC President Pat Moulton said, “We’re trying to make the right public health decision this fall. We have decided to pivot from face-to-face operations to a hybrid delivery. This really is a public health decision based on the concern for bringing hundreds of students in an age group that is seeing an explosion onto campuses.”
A remote instruction and low-residency rotation for face-to-face lab opportunities is being explored, Moulton said, “so some remote, and some face-to-face.” She said lab work is critical for many VTC programs.
Students from outside the area and a handful of other situations, will be permitted to live on campus for the entire semester in Randolph or in Williston. Students will need to apply to live on campus.
