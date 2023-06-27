NYC Man Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

A New York City man who allegedly threatened and assaulted Northeast Kingdom residents with a knife has now been charged with fentanyl trafficking.

Jermaine D. Taylor, 49, of Brooklyn, N.Y., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to the felony charge. Taylor is already being held in pre-trial detention so Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release.

