NYC Man Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking

A New York City man who allegedly threatened and assaulted Northeast Kingdom residents with a knife has now been charged with fentanyl trafficking.
Jermaine D. Taylor, 49, of Brooklyn, N.Y., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to the felony charge. Taylor is already being held in pre-trial detention so Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release.
Lyndonville Police arrested Taylor in April near the PettyCo Junction country store on Route 18 in East St. Johnsbury after they responded to a verbal altercation at 327 Pinehurst Street in Lyndon.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police said they found suspected drugs on Taylor during the arrest but decided to wait on filing a complaint until the results came back from the state crime lab.
“While conducting a search of Taylor’s right side, Officer (Dan) Renaudette pulled out two small stacks of white glassine bags,” wrote Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris in his report. “Each bag was stamped with red outlined smiley faces. Each pile of bags was folded in half and held together with a small black elastic band. Through my training, specifically in the field of narcotics, I knew this to be consistent with the packaging of narcotics, specifically a Fentanyl or Heroin product. Each small pile contained 10 bags for total of 20 bags.”
The crime lab confirmed the presence of illegal drugs.
“The 20 bags of suspected fentanyl recovered from Taylor would contain 416 milligrams of suspected fentanyl,” wrote Chief Harris.
70 milligrams or more of fentanyl constitutes a felony trafficking charge.
Police said Taylor also had $683.00 in cash in his pocket. Taylor told police that the drugs were for his personal use because he was an addict, according to the report.
In April, Kylee Leone, 18, told police that Taylor intervened during an argument between Leone and her tenant and that Taylor brandished a knife and said he would “cut Leone up.”
Ofc. Renaudette said in his report that several items were found on Taylor when he was arrested including two knives.
In June of 2020, Taylor was charged with felony aggravated assault with a weapon for allegedly slashing the face of Paithong Sinlong, 27, with a knife at 34 Oak Street in St. Johnsbury.
Sinlong’s girlfriend, Desiree M. Garand, 30, told police what allegedly happened.
“Garand advised that people who she believed were at 41 Oak Street, Apt. #3, buying crack cocaine had come to their property and cut her boyfriend,” reads the 2020 court documents. “She stated that an African American male wearing a white shirt was the one that had cut Sinlong with a knife.”
Police said there was a two-inch laceration on the left side of Sinlong’s chin that was “bleeding profusely.”
Taylor now faces a possible sentence on the fentanyl trafficking charge of 30 years in prison and a $1 million dollar fine.
