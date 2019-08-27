OAKS Celebrates One Year

OAKS had a birthday celebration and fundraiser at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem on Aug. 15. OAKS stands for “Organized Acts of Kindness for Seniors” and is an organization with the mission to assist seniors with living independently. The group celebrated one year of non-profit status.
The event featured Dr Eric van Leuven, a concert pianist, film historian and a local to the area. He provided fun and energy while accompanying the silent Charlie Chaplin movie “The Rink” on the piano. He provided insights into the history of the evening’s feature film “Modern Times.” OAKS also auctioned off an original painting by St Johnsbury artist Larry Golden featuring Chaplin in his classic “Tramp” appearance. The painting was bid on and won by Scott Hunt.
