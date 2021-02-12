BARTON — A search committee this week named three finalists, two from Vermont and one from California, for superintendent of Orleans Central Supervisory Union.
They are Penny Chamberlin, technical education director of Central Vermont Career Center; Matthew Fedders, director of special services of Hesperia (Calif.) Unified School District; and Benjamin White, director of curriculum, communication, innovation and virtual learning for the Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District.
The committee will introduce the candidates through virtual forums to faculty and staff next week and to the community on March 1, according to a statement from the committee.
The OCSU board is expected to interview the candidates and make a final decision March 3 to replace outgoing Superintendent Bev Davis.
The search committee of school board members, central office staff, principals, staff and community members selected the finalists at their meeting Wednesday, the committee announced.
Chamberlin, a life-long resident of Northfield, has been the director/principal of the Central Vermont Career Center for the past 14 years.
Her experience spans secondary and post-secondary education, health care, insurance, manufacturing and natural resources.
She was the administrative assistant to the superintendent of the former Orange Southwest Supervisory Union for 10 years and a business teacher at the Randolph Technical Career Center for 10 years. She graduated from the Vermont Superintendent’s Leadership Academy.
“She is most proud of her family, daughter, granddaughter, her accomplishments in her life and career, as well as her record of longevity and commitment to her work,” the committee stated.
Fedders has 25 years of experience in public education as a teacher, principal and special services director in a suburban district of 22,000 students in the Hesperia school district.
The committee described him as “an approachable leader who promises to work collaboratively with teachers, staff, and parents to increase academic achievement across the SU.
Fedders grew up in Maryland and moved to Southern California after receiving his teaching degree, meeting wife Laura while both were working as elementary school teachers. He has a link to the North Country, where his daughter, Jordan lives in Berlin, N.H.
“They are looking forward to returning to the East Coast to be closer to their daughter and family,” the committee stated.
“Matt is very excited about the prospect of becoming the educational leader of OCSU and making a positive educational impact on the students, families, and staff of the Lake Region communities.”
White is an educational leader, researcher, and adjunct professor with expertise in anti racism, instructional leadership, communication, and fiscal budget and federal grants management.
White focuses on “creating engaging, welcoming, and rigorous” school systems that connect “transparently and collaboratively with all stakeholder groups of a supervisory union’s communities,” the committee stated.
He currently works with 2,600 students in eight schools across five towns within the Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District.
White was a program director for at-risk children at a non-profit organization, taught preschool through eighth grade, was an assistant middle school principal and principal of elementary school.
The committee is organizing virtual forums to introduce the finalists, with details and more information about the candidates to be posted soon.
Teachers and staff will meet the candidates after school on Wednesday.
The community forum will be held Monday, March. 1.
The committee wants the school community to provide feedback to school board members before they conduct their interviews March 3.
The 12 members of the superintendent search screening committee are principals Larry Fleigelman and Andre Messier; Michael Moriarty, director of instructional services; Lisa Worden, administrative assistant to the superintendent; teachers Kyle Chadburn and Chad Fox; parents Heather Clark and Cora Willis-Powell; staff members Bev Hall and Seth Rowell; and board members Dave Blodgett and Phil Roberts.
Davis is expected to step down from her position June 30 with the new superintendent on board July 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.