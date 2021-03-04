OCSU Hires New Superintendent

BARTON — The Orleans Central Supervisory Union board late Wednesday evening offered the position of superintendent to Penny Chamberlin and she accepted.
Chamberlin, long-time principal and director of the Central Vermont Career Center, was the remaining finalist in the months’ long superintendent search. She will replace retiring Superintendent Bev Davis on July 1.
“We’re thrilled to know that Penny will be the next leader of OCSU,” OCSU Board Chairwoman Amy Leroux stated.
“She has a calm, practical approach that will continue to move our district and our students forward.”
Chamberlin was one of three finalists selected by a screening committee created by the board. During the process of interviews, reference checks and virtual forums for staff, faculty and the public, the two other finalists withdrew their candidacies prior to meeting with the board Wednesday.
One other candidate accepted another post in Vermont recently.
The board interviewed Chamberlin at a special meeting Wednesday evening. The board deliberated behind closed doors and then voted unanimously to offer a two-year contract to Chamberlin.
Chamberlin will take over a supervisory union that has gone through several years of evolution since the forced merger of its elementary school districts under Act 46, and a year and a half of challenging operations under the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Chamberlin has served 14 years at the Central Vermont Career Center, which is part of the Barre Unified Union School District. It serves students from 17 towns in six regional high schools.
Prior to that, she spent seven years at the Vermont Agency of Education as the executive director of the Vermont chapter of Future Business Leaders of America, and 10 years in multiple roles at the Randolph Technical Career Center.
A lifelong Vermonter, Chamberlin has always been drawn to the Northeast Kingdom, according to a statement from the OCSU board.
She is already looking to make her home in one of the communities in the OCSU.
The supervisory union encompasses Albany, Barton, Brownington, Glover, Irasburg, Orleans and Westmore. The supervisory union includes Lake Region Union High School, six elementary schools, and one preschool center.
Chamberlin received degrees from Norwich University and Southern New Hampshire University and graduated from the Vermont Superintendents Association’s Leadership Academy.
