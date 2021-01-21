OCSU Search Committee Sets Tight Schedule

Bev Davis, superintendent of Orleans Central Supervisory Union, at right, talks during a board meeting in March 2019. At left is Amy Leroux, then OCSU chairwoman and school board member from Irasburg. (File Photo)

BARTON — Bev Davis, outgoing superintendent of the Orleans Central Supervisory Union, took on some of the biggest issues a school system can face during her leadership.

Now a committee is searching during a pandemic for someone to pick up where she will leave off.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments