Change is coming to both the St. Johnsbury Select Board and the St. Johnsbury School Board.
Select Board Chairman Kevin Oddy, veteran select board member Daniel Kimbell and long-serving school director Dr. Deane E. Rankin are not running for re-election.
Oddy, who has served on the select board for 10 years, said it’s just time for him to move on and make room for new voices and new ideas.
“We have accomplished so much in the last 10 years, it’s amazing,” said Oddy on Thursday. “I believe it’s time for some fresh new perspectives in order to maintain that momentum. St. Johnsbury is a great place to live and I hope the new board will continue to work to make it even better. I want to thank all of the people that have supported me throughout the years and I have had the opportunity to work with some amazing people. Thank you all.”
Oddy said he will continue to contribute to the St. Johnsbury community in other ways once he leaves the board.
“I would urge all residents to become involved in their town government and make their voices heard,” said Oddy.
Kimbell is finishing his second stint on the select board - which began in 2020 after he was appointed to replace former selectman Jeff Moore. Kimbell previously served on the board from 2008-to 2011.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with the board and town management as things progress,” said Kimbell. “Really progressing. Things are moving in the right direction. I am personally over-committed and need to step back.”
Dr. Rankin, who has served on the school board for six years, said it’s the right time for him to step down because of the confidence he has in his fellow board members.
“I feel very comfortable moving on at this point,” said Rankin. “They are a group that really cares about the kids.”
And there are already three new candidates in the running for seats on both boards.
According to the St. Johnsbury Town Clerk’s Office, candidate paperwork has been filed by Tracy Zschau - who is seeking a one-year seat on the select board and Steven Isham - who is seeking a three-year seat on the select board.
In addition, Peter VanStraten is seeking a two-year seat on the school board.
Select board member Brendan Hughes and school director Ilene Dickinson are both seeking re-election.
St. Johnsbury elections will be decided by Australian ballot on Town Meeting day in March.
Candidate petitions are not required to run for public office this year but a local “Consent of Candidate” form must be filed at the St. Johnsbury Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.
The forms are available at the town clerk’s office or online at the Vermont Secretary of State website.
2022 Town Meeting
St. Johnsbury will hold its annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 1.
The decision comes one year after Town Meeting was delayed for a month in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Voting will be in person from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.
COVID precautions are recommended. Absentee ballots will be available by request.
“If residents want absentee ballots they can call and request them now,” said St. Johnsbury Town Clerk Stacy Jewell. “They can request them at any time but we won’t get them here in the office until February. But they should start requesting them now. Then we’ll have those requests in the day we get the ballots and we can turn around and sent them right out.”
The annual pre-town meeting information session will be held online on Monday night, Feb. 28.
