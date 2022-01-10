All seven schools in the Orange East Supervisory Union will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a staffing shortage.
The decision was made in response to more than 100 staff absences on Monday across all OESU schools: Waits River, Blue Mountain, Thetford Elementary, Bradford Elementary, Newbury Elementary, Oxbow High School and River Bend Career and Tech Center
Those employees are subject to mandatory COVID-19 quarantine and testing protocols.
In an email to families sent at 3:56 p.m. on Monday, Superintendent Emilie Knisley explained, “As the end of the day approached today, more and more staff and students went home with cold-like symptoms.”
“By the end of the day, 103 staff across OESU schools were absent; on a typical day our absentee rate is around 30. We anticipate that a similar absentee rate will occur tomorrow and Wednesday due to the length of required quarantines and the turn-around time for PCR tests.”
“As a result, we can’t safely operate our schools with more than 30% of our staff unavailable for the workday. Likewise, we are not able to offer remote learning with that number of staff absent. Furthermore, extreme cold temperatures forecasted over the next two days limits our ability to allow students outside recess or mask breaks, which is an important mitigation strategy.”
Knisley said that the school closings were consistent with state guidelines.
“[Vermont Secretary of Education Dan] French has made it clear that if schools do not have the staff to safely operate, they should close. We have reached that point for the next two days in OESU. We will apply for a waiver of these days from the Agency of Education in hope that they will not have to be made up in June,” she wrote.
The Kingdom East School District reported similar staffing issues (Lyndon Town School averaged 26 absences per day last week) and as a result many schools turned to remote learning.
That included Lyndon Town School (all grades Pre-K to 8), Concord School (8 of 10 grades remote), Burke Town School (5 of 10 grades remote), Lunenburg (3 of 6 grades remote) and Millers Run (one grade remote).
A staff shortage may also force the St. Johnsbury School to offer remote classes if trends continue, Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca wrote in a letter to families over the weekend.
Meanwhile, Dan French, the Vermont Secretary of Education, last week previewed new guidance which would end school-based contact tracing and surveillance testing, and introduce test-at-home protocols.
More specific information is expected on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
In a memo to superintendents, French said, the new policy “not only reduces the burden on schools, but also has the support of Vermont’s infectious disease experts and pediatricians. Put more directly, this transition is based on sound science.”
French explained that prior mitigation measures were too slow to detect and contain the highly contagious Omicron variant, which has become the predominant strain in New England.
“Many of the strategies that previously were effective for us will cease to be useful (if they haven’t already) and will instead become a drain on scarce resources without a clear public health benefit,” French said.
