A 1997 Toyota SR5 rests on its side near the intersection of New Boston and Pierce roads in St. Johnsbury late Sunday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2019. The driver, Cassie Marcus, 35, of St. Johnsbury, told Trooper Casey Ross that her vehicle lost traction on the icy road, which caused the vehicle to slide off the road and down an embankment. She was not hurt in the crash. She was ticketed for lack of insurance and for failing to wear a seat belt. CALEX personnel and St. Johnsury firefighters responded.
