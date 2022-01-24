Offender Faces Up To 25 Years In Carjacking Death Of Local Man

A Lebanon man faces up to 25 years in New Hampshire State Prison after announcing his intent to plead guilty to manslaughter in the January 2020 death of an elderly North Haverhill man, who died two months after a carjacking.
On Friday at Grafton Superior Court, Brenden P. Harriman, 23, who is represented by two public defenders, entered into the proposed plea agreement that calls for 12 to 25 years to serve in state prison, with credit for time served since his pre-trial confinement on Nov. 4, 2019, the day of the attack on David E. Dickey, 79.
The assault on Dickey occurred a half-hour after Harriman’s release from the Grafton County House of Corrections on a separate charge of previously assaulting a baby.
On the afternoon of Nov. 4, Dickey, driving a Jeep, had seen Harriman walking at the intersection of Route 10 and Horse Meadow Road and offered to give Harriman a ride.
That gesture of kindness would soon lead to a violent assault, said authorities.
Minutes later, en route to Walmart in Woodsville, prosecutors said Harriman punched Dickey in the nose, fracturing it and causing serious bodily injury, to steal the Jeep and drive it to Lebanon, where Harriman told a friend to tell police that he had picked up Harriman from the jail in North Haverhill.
Before Friday’s plea, the special class felony of manslaughter carried a maximum penalty of 20 to 40 years in prison.
Harriman also pleaded guilty to a Class B felony count of tampering with a witness (asking his friend to lie to police), which carries a prison sentence of 3 1/2 7 years, all of which is suspended on the condition of 10 years of good behavior.
As of Monday, a plea sentencing hearing had not yet been scheduled.
In all, Harriman had been indicted by multiple grand juries on a special class felony count of manslaughter with an extended term of imprisonment for taking advantage of the victim’s age and recklessly assaulting Dickey to steal his Jeep; a Class B felony count of negligent homicide with an extended prison time for causing the death Dickey while in the commission of vehicle theft; a Class A felony count of theft that also carried an enhanced penalty for taking advantage of a victim’s age; a Class A felony count of robbery causing serious bodily injury; Class A felony count of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury; Class B felony count of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury; and Class A felony count of theft by taking advantage of the victim’s age.
After being confined at the Grafton County House of Corrections on preventative detention following a judge’s determination that Harriman represents “a clear and present danger to the community,” Harriman was transported to the state prison, in Concord, where he is presently housed.
On the day of the attack, Harriman, when getting into the Jeep, told Dickey he was going to Bradford.
While approaching Walmart, police said Harriman threatened to stab Dickey if he did not pull over and get out.
Dickey pulled over but refused to exit.
After being punched in the face by Harriman, Dickey got out of the Jeep, after which Harriman got in the driver’s seat and turned around to head south on Route 10, New Hampshire State Police officials said in the affidavit for arrest.
NHSP, using video surveillance from Walmart and witness testimony describing the attacker, quickly determined that Harriman was the perpetrator and alerted Lebanon police, who soon found the Jeep and impounded it.
Shortly thereafter, Lebanon police watched Harriman leave an apartment in Lebanon that he was known to frequent and arrested him.
Dickey died on Jan. 2, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Center in Lebanon.
In August and September 2021, motions by the defense and prosecution were filed at the superior court, including a motion filed by Sheldon Mirkin, one of Harriman’s public defenders, stating that a defense expert and physician from Ohio would be offering testimony and an opinion regarding Dickey’s cause of death.
Assistant Grafton County Attorney Paul Fitzgerald filed a motion to depose the Ohio physician for testimony and noted that her opinion differed from that of New Hampshire Medical Examiner Jennie Duval.
The state’s witness list had included a total of 41 people, among them witnesses from Groton and South Ryegate, Duval, five physicians from Dartmouth-Hitchcock, a doctor from Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, police officers from Haverhill and New Hampshire State Police, deputies and dispatchers from the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, and law enforcement from Lebanon.
In the separate and previous assault case against the child, court records on Monday showed that Harriman is pleading guilty to an enhanced Class A misdemeanor count of assault against a 1-year-old girl in Orford in 2018, when prosecutors said Harriman caused bruising to her face and back when he swung her and caused her to strike her face into a high chair.
According to other records, Harriman, in 2016, was arrested for breaking into parked cars in Lebanon and stealing items and for snatching a woman’s purse in Claremont while she was loading groceries into her car.
Records show that Harriman, after multiple violations of probation or parole in the Claremont case, was sentenced in March 2020 to an amended prison sentence of 2 to 7 years on a Class B felony count of theft.
His prison sentence for manslaughter will run concurrent with the 2- to 7-year sentence.
