Officer Cleared Of Improper Conduct Allegation
Littleton Police Department (File Photo) #filephoto

LITTLETON — Following an investigation, Littleton Police have cleared an officer accused of inappropriate conduct.

A social media post on Saturday claimed a Littleton officer pulled over a 17-year-old girl under false pretenses in order to “get her number” because he “thought she was incredibly beautiful.”

