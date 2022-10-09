Officer Cleared Of Improper Conduct Allegation

LITTLETON — Following an investigation, Littleton Police have cleared an officer accused of inappropriate conduct.
A social media post on Saturday claimed a Littleton officer pulled over a 17-year-old girl under false pretenses in order to “get her number” because he “thought she was incredibly beautiful.”
However, video of the traffic stop tells a different story.
In a statement on Sunday, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said, “A review of the body worn camera video worn by the officer proves the social media post, which alleged unprofessional conduct of the officer, to be a complete fabrication.”
In the audio clip, officer Chris Wilkins issues a warning to the driver for displaying blue lights, which are prohibited on non-police vehicles in New Hampshire.
At no time does he proposition the driver or make an inappropriate comment.
In the statement, Chief Smith said, “A call for serviced was logged into the system which documented the motor vehicle stop. The operator turned off the under carriage lights when the infraction was brought to her attention and was released from the stop with a verbal warning once her license and registration information was confirmed valid by our dispatch center. No further action was required. “
“The motor vehicle stop can only be described as brief and professional. The demeanor of the officer and the driver were both pleasant and appropriate for the interaction.”
The social media post that outlined the accusation was reportedly authored by the 17-year-old girl’s mother and published to the Littleton and Whitefield community Facebook pages by a third party. The social media post was published late Saturday night until Sunday afternoon when it was removed from the Littleton page.
Smith indicated that the report had been investigated quickly and thoroughly in order to maintain public confidence in the department.
“The Littleton Police Department takes pride in our professionalism and integrity. Our Standards of Conduct and Mission and Values Statements demand it. We are accountable to the community we serve and to the men and women who serve alongside us in the law enforcement profession,” the statement said.
